Out of the past: Aug. 14

125 YEARS

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1899

At Sidney City Council last night, councilman Lehman stated that the Pole & Shaft Mutual Aid Association desired to renew their lease of the second ward hose house for one year with a privilege of three.

100 YEARS

Wednesday, Aug. 14 1924

The fourth annual home coming will be held at Port Jefferson, “The Chicago of Ohio,” on Labor Day. The museum will be a great attraction and many old relics will be shown.

75 YEARS

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1949

The seventh polio case in the Sidney-Shelby County area, an 11-month old girl, was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital shortly before noon today. The ambulance taking her to the Dayton hospital was escorted by the state highway patrol with sirens screaming.

50 YEARS

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1974

Several thousands of people from across the United States began to arrive in Sidney by this week to attend the “Rock of Ages” third annual music-religious festival sponsored by The Way International. At least 8,000 people are expected at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

25 YEARS

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1999

University of Toledo-bound Brad Goffena and former Botkins standout Jason Wendel each shot 2-under par 70s Thursday to share the championship of the annual Area Energy and Electric Golf Outing, held at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The pair edged Shelby County Open champion Matt Clayton by one stroke to claim the championship. Jeff Schlater came in third with a 1-over 73.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Opponents to the state’s tuition voucher program tried to persuade a judge Friday to halt the program while a court fight continues over its constitutionality. The lawsuit – the second one against vouchers in Ohio – claims the program violates the separation of church and state.

A new urgent care medical center will open Monday under the direction of Dr. Mark Teets of Sidney. Teets said the center would treat patients on a walk-in basis. He said, “If a patient’s physician is all booked up or if someone doesn’t have a personal physician they are welcome to use this service.”

