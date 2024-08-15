Anna Library hosts back to school festival

Vincent Berning plays a round of corn hole on Saturday during Anna’s back-to-school festival. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

ANNA — The Anna Library hosted their annual back to school festival on Saturday. Over 40 kids attended the festivities. The event was put together by Sheila Strunk, the library coordinator at Anna Library for the last 42 years.

The activities that took place were a bouncy house and an inflatable slide. Strunk’s assistant Sheila Lundy was offering air clay for the kids to mold with and a sand art craft.

Grace Hockaday from Amos Library and Jessica Brunswick from Shelby County Library’s Children’s Department had a prize wheel. Volunteer Corrina Holtzapple was applying book themed tattoos on the children. Noah Brandt was coordinating two games. One was corn hole, and the other was a ball game where kids tried to get two balls into any hold for a small gift bag with candy, buttons, and a Clancy’s coupon. Kona Ice was there selling sno-cones to the kids.