Out of the past: Aug. 15

125 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 15, 1899

Ora McCullough’s mule ran away. He was at the home of Mrs. Rachel McCune on Wapakoneta Avenue buying rags and iron when the mule became frightened and started to run. Ora started in pursuit and had an exciting foot race until the mule was compelled to stop near Jefferson Street.

100 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 15, 1924

The enrollment in the Boys’ and Girls’ Club is about 27 percent greater than in 1922. One hundred seventy-eight enrolled in the Clothing Club, 35 in the Food Club, 10 in the Poultry Club, 21 in the Pig Club, and 13 in the Dairy Calf Club.

The Sidney golf team met defeat from the Greenville team in the golf tournament played Thursday afternoon on the greens at the Sidney Country Club. The match was followed by the serving of a delicious dinner in the club dining room.

75 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 15, 1949

Shelby County’s 89th annual fair will be held Sept. 11-16 according to schedule, unless there would be a drastic upsweep in the number of infantile paralysis cases in this area fair officials revealed today.

Excellent library service for the county schools through the cooperation of Miss Miriam Ginn, librarian of the Sidney public library, was praised today by County Superintendent C.E. McCorkle.

50 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 15, 1974

A sign reading “The Way International Fine Arts and Historical Center” was placed in front of the Whitby Place, N. Ohio Avenue, Thursday afternoon. The residence, also referred to as “the castle” has been for sale following the death of Frances Goode, former owner.

25 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 15, 1999

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie Board of Education accepted the resignation of David T. McFeely as the elementary/junior high principal at its Tuesday meeting. McFeely is going to Troy City Schools as a junior high school principal.

PHOTO – Kicking up their heels during Saturday’s performance of “A Comedy of Errors” are members of Repercussion Theatre. The performance at Julia Lamb Field climaxed the Gateway Shakespeare Festival. The day-long festival, sponsored by the Gateway Arts Council, was held outdoors in spite of cool and damp weather conditions.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.