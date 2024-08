Parts of Hardin Road and Childrens Home Road are closed on Thursday.

Hardin Road is closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between Miami-Shelby Road and Fessler-Buxton Road. Emergency vehicles can get through.

Childrens Home Road is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Gearhart Road and Doorley Road. Emergency vehicles can get through.

Patterson Halpin Road will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Houston Road and Hughes Road. Emergency vehicles can get through.