Shelby County Republicans hosting Meet the Candidate event Sept. 3

The Shelby County Republican Party is hosting a Meet the Candidates event on Sept. 3 at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Among those in attendance will be U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, and U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-Columbus, who represent both congressional districts that cover Shelby County.

The event, which will start at 5:30 p.m., is free to attend, but registration is required. A limited number of seats are available. Those who wish to attend can email [email protected].

Many other candidates are scheduled to attend, including Secretary of State Frank LaRose, state treasure Robert Sprague and Ohio Supreme Court justice candidates Dan Hawkins and Megan Shanahan, among other candidates for state and local offices.

Social hour is schedule to begin at 5:30 and will last until 6:30. Those in attendance will be able to talk to candidates one-on-one and in small groups during that time. Some elected officials who aren’t on the November ballot will also be in attendance.

The formal program, which will feature candidates speaking, is scheduled to begin at 6:30. It will last no longer than 90 minutes; it is hoped there will be time for a question-and-answer session at the end of the program. While the program will conclude at about 8, people will be able to stay and talk to candidates after the program are encouraged to do so.

The Spot will cater sliders, meatballs, cheese and crackers, fruit and tea and lemonade. A cash bar will be available all evening.

An extensive selection of Trump gear will be available for purchase. Campaign yard signs will be available for as many candidates as possible; those in attendance are asked to take one yard sign per property.

The Shelby County Republican Party is an all-volunteer force that operates 100 percent off donations. Those who wish to make a donation can mail a check payable to Shelby County Republican Party, P.O. Box 643, Sidney, OH, 45365.