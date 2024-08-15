Football: Sidney falls to Chaminade Julienne 35-16 in scrimmage

Sidney’s Joel Lyons runs against Chaminade Julienne Catholic during a scrimmage on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ethan New dodges a Chaminade Julienne Catholic tackle during a scrimmage on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Julius Spradling makes a tackle against Chaminade Julienne Catholic during a scrimmage on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ethan New dodges a Chaminade Julienne Catholic tackle attempt during a scrimmage on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Isaiah Foster is pushed out of bounds during a scrimmage with Chaminade Julienne Catholic on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ethan New is tackled during a scrimmage with Chaminade Julienne Catholic on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Sidney Yellow Jackets fell to Chaminade Julienne 35-16 on Thursday in their second scrimmage of the season.

“CJ does stuff differently on offense than anybody else we would play throughout the year,” Sidney head coach Dave Taynor said. “We’re basically prepping for Bellefontaine who has a quarterback who throws it all over the place.”

Yellow Jacket’s quarterback Ethan New looked dynamic on the field with multiple lengthy scrambles where he battled through defenders including a short rushing touchdown with 0:30 left in the scrimmage.

Sidney marched down the field in its first drive but was only able to capture three points on a field goal.

With the Yellow Jackets on defense for the first time, CJ managed to score on two rushing plays giving it a 7-3 lead with 6:23 on the clock in the first of two quarters.

After a quick inconsequential drive for Sidney, CJ scored again. This time on a much longer drive, making the score 14-3 with 1:17 left in the first.

“We were geared a little more towards playing against a spread style offense right now,” Taynor said. “We saw a wing-T, this was good for us in the long run. We play Troy at the end of the year and he runs some wing-T so we have some defensive stuff to revisit in about 11 weeks.”

The Yellow Jackets looked to make some moves before the end of the quarter on offense, but New threw a pass that was intercepted with 1:00 to play.

CJ was able to quickly score again at the start of the second quarter and converted the PAT to stretch the lead to 21-3 with 11:28 left to play.

With Sidney back on offense, New scrambled for a 25-yard first down before taking his second sack of the game on the next play for a loss of 11-yards.

Just a few plays later, New made up for the sack when he completed a 20+ yard pass for a touchdown to Julius Spradling for the first Yellow Jackets touchdown of the night cutting the lead to 21-10 with 9:15 on the clock.

“I thought he (New) managed the last series, which was a two-minute drill, well,” Taynor said. “He was on time, got the ball out, turned and changed over with his feet. We did it without a couple of our top receivers out there.”

CJ scored again in under two minutes to make the score 28-10 with over seven minutes to play.

It was in the next drive that New took his third sack of the game and was later drilled by two CJ defenders. New walked off the field under his own power despite looking rattled and would return in the next drive.

CJ scored its final touchdown of the game with 3:43 left, taking its lead to 35-10.

In Sidney’s final drive of the scrimmage, New competed back to back first down passes before rushing for a touchdown. The Yellow Jackets could not convert the PAT and the game ended 35-16 in favor of CJ.

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to open the season next Friday by hosting Bellefontaine.