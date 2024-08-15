Solvita to host blood drive in Sidney

SIDNEY — The regional blood supply is at its lowest point of the summer with critical shortages of every blood type, and Solvita is urging donors to support local hospital patients in need by donating at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive from 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 23 at 500 S. Vandemark Rd. in Sidney.

Schedule a blood donation with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

August is the final month for all registered donors to receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.