Area boys soccer preview: Botkins looking to keep up WOSL success

Botkins’ Russell Lenhart drives down the field during a Division III district semifinal against Legacy Christian Academy on Oct. 24, 2023 at Athletes in Action in Xenia. Lenhart is one of 12 returning letterwinners for the Trojans. which are looking for their ninth WOSL title in 11 years. With the OHSAA expanding postseason play in all teams sports, soccer has expanded from three to five divisions. Botkins, Jackson Center and Lehman Catholic dropped from Div. III to D-V, and Sidney has dropped from D-I to D-II. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Gilbert Quaintance, right, works to keep the ball in bounds as Northmont’s Roman Deem at Sidney on Aug. 31, 2023 in Sidney. Quaintance is one of six returning letterwinners for the Yellow Jackets. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Lucas Heitkamp kicks during a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Oct. 6, 2022 in Botkins. Heitkamp is one of eight returning letterwinners for the Tigers. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Luke Courtad goes up for a header in front of Piqua’s Ty Pettus on Aug. 17, 2023 at Wertz Stadium in Piqua. Courtad is one of 10 returning letterwinners for the Cavaliers. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Boys soccer, like all other team sports, enters a new era this year with the expansion of postseason divisions. Soccer has expanded from three divisions to five. All area teams are down at least one division.

Here is a look at area squads:

Botkins

Botkins finished the 2023 season with a 14-4-1 overall record and 6-0-0 record in the Western Ohio Soccer League, which earned them another league title. They advanced to a Div. III district semifinal.

The Trojans drop to D-V this year.

Kevin Lynch returns for his 19th season with the team.

Returning letterwinners for Botkins are seniors Conner Butcher (goalkeeper), Noah Butcher, Noah Greve, Evan Grieves, Corey Koenig and Russell Lenhart, juniors Norval Butcher, Trent Paul and John Raterman, and sophomores Memphis Meyer, Eli Pitts and Brayden Welsh.

“We are looking for another strong season led by our six returning seniors,” Lynch said. “We are looking to win our ninth WOSL crown in 11 years and make a deep run through the OHSAA tournament.”

Newcomers to the team this season are sophomores Christian Egbert, Owen Motter, Joshua Schmerge and Aiden Topp alongside freshman Hudson Meyer.

“We are going to need our underclassmen to step up with the graduation of Rylyn Paul, who scored 33 goals last year,” Lynch said. “The next closest player only scored 10 goals. We are looking for our scoring to be more balanced this year instead of being so dependent on one player.”

Jackson Center

Jackson Center is coached by Jason Huber in his sixth season with the team. It finished 2023 with a 12-4-3 (4-2-0) record.

The Tigers drop from D-III to D-V.

Returning letterwinners for 2024 are seniors Lucas Heitkamp (midfield) and Cole Butler (defender), juniors Carter Klopfenstein (goalkeeper), Preston Serr (midfield), Zacory Wiswell (forward) and Wyatt Wentz (midfield) and sophomores Kyle Burch (defender/midfield) and Will Ricks (forward).

Jackson Center’s 2024 newcomers are freshmen Chandler Cooper (defender), Braylon Elmore (midfield), Brayden Nation (midfield/forward), Dane Reese (defender), TJ Reese (defender), Rogan Fetters (defender/midfield), Brendan Serr (midfield) and Jamison Lambert (midfield).

Sidney

The Sidney Yellow Jackets, coached by Jamie Fridley, finished 6-4-2 (3-4-2) in 2023 with a first round exit in the tournament to Springboro.

Sidney drops from Div. I to D-II this year.

Sidney’s returning letterwinners from 2023 are seniors Gilbert Quaintance (defender), Javier Loaiza (defensder) and Brayden Kennedy (attacker) and juniors Jaden Danklefsen (attacker), Grady Mitchell (midfield) and Elijah Miller (defender).

“Our 2024 team is a blend of five seniors and five juniors,” Fridley said. “So we are still younger but with a ton of club soccer experience.”

Newcomers to the squad in 2024 are juniors Zac Ambos (midfield), Samuelo Baldauf (goalkeeper), Youssouf Dia (attacker) and Jackson Riley (attacker), sophomore Ryundscuiro Kamura (midfield), senior Landen Ludwig (attacker) and freshmen Lucas Edwards (defender), Grant Hemmbert (defender) and Conner Mackall (defender).

“Goals for this season are to be better than last season,” Fridley said. “Get above .500, winning our division and making a run at conferences. We want to win the games we are supposed to win and compete with everyone else.”

Lehman Catholic

Lehman Catholic is coached by Eric Courtad, who is in his third season with the team. In 2023, the team went 2-15 overall and 0-8 in the Three Rivers Conference.

Returning starters for Lehman this season are seniors Colin Potts (goalkeeper), Brennan Potts (forward), Daniel Carlisle (midfield), Luke Courtad (defender), Cole Bostick (midfield), Alex Lundy (defender), Zen Wagner (forward) and Jeremiah LaForme (midfield) and sophomores Colt Courtad (midfield) and Keenan Hartley (defender).

“All eight seniors are ready to give it everything they have in their final year,” Courtad said. “With the help of a couple quality sophomores, the team feels we can surprise some teams this year and get some wins.”

Newcomers to the team in 2024 are juniors Chris Galbreath (defender), Adam Flood (midfield) and Calvin Linson (midfield) and freshmen Gus Richard (forward) and Braden Ulbrich (defender/midfield).

“Gus and Braden both have played club soccer and will be great assets to our varsity squad.” Courtad said.

Fairlawn

The Jets were 3-11 last year and are led by Kaylyn Hall, who is in his third year.

No preseason information was submitted.

