Chillicothe man dies in three-vehicle accident in Newport

NEWPORT — A Chillicothe man was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Newport on Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Fort Loramie fire and rescue responded to a three-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of state Route 66 and Fort Recovery Road in Newport at 5:50 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed a motorcycle was rear ended by a pickup truck. The motorcycle was pushed forward into the rear of an SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, Jack Howbert from Chillicothe, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck and the driver of the SUV received medical treatment at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.