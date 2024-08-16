Out of the past: Aug. 16

125 YEARS

Friday, Aug. 16, 1899

There is a strict enforcement of the law in Columbus against gambling. A little application of the same thing in Sidney would be a very proper thing.

100 YEARS

Friday, Aug. 16, 1924

HOUSTON – Note the new and attractive signs reading “Evergreen.” Follow the guide. They will lead you to that Beauty Spot.

A man living east of Russia was arrested this week by State officers for having a 20 gallon still, seven barrels of mash and one quart of whiskey and was fined $500 and costs by the Mayor of Lockington.

75 YEARS

Friday, Aug. 16, 1949

Sidney’s highest estate in tennis, the gilded singles trophy, was being proudly displayed by Gust Kookootsedes today, following his straight-set victory over Armand Wurstner in the titular finals on Julia Lamb courts Monday. Gust, who keeps himself busy during vacation months by jerkin’ sodas at his father’s confectionery, took the first match by a 6-2 margin, and then endured to gain a 10-8 verdict in the finale.

50 YEARS

Friday, Aug. 16, 1974

On Aug 17, 1899, a charter was issued for the First National Exchange Bank of Sidney. Now, 75 years later, the bank is still thriving.

25 YEARS

Friday, Aug. 16, 1999

Elmer and Carol Schlater finished with a net score of 62.5 to take top honors in the Shelby Oaks Golf Club Couples Tournament held on Sunday. The Schlaters won over 29 other teams. Second were David and Deb Goffena, third was Bob and Shirley Card. Tied for fourth were Bruce and Karen Dickman and Bob and Barb Cotner.

Bob Cavinder is the new postmaster of the Sidney post office and he is looking forward to promoting the services offered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Veteran Sidney educator Bill Ross III today announced his candidacy for the 85th District Ohio House of Representatives seat currently held by Jim Jordan.

