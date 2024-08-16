Girls golf: Sidney girls beat Greenville, Troy

Sidney’s Tatum Wertz watches her drive on a par 3 during Tuesday’s match against Greenville at Moose Golf Course in Sidney. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jolene Smith takes a cut during Tuesday’s match against Greenville at Moose Golf Course in Sidney. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Antionette Neu holds her follow through during Tuesday’s match against Greenville at Moose Golf Course in Sidney. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Libby Spangler makes an approach during Tuesday’s match against Greenville at Moose Golf Course in Sidney. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kaitlin Rohr recovers to the fairway during Tuesday’s match against Greenville at Moose Golf Course in Sidney. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Hannah Welby putts from the fringe during Tuesday’s matchup against Greenville at Moose Golf Course in Sidney. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Sidney Yellow Jackets golf teams had a busy week with both teams competing in head-to-head Miami Valley League matches.

On Tuesday, the Sidney girls golf squad matched up against Greenville at Moose Golf Course in Sidney.

“We’re getting better,” Sidney girls golf coach Joe Spangler said. “This is our first time under 220 with these girls. We could easily be around 210 this season.”

The Yellow Jackets were able to take down Greenville with a team score of 218-224. Sidney was led by top two scorers Tatum Werntz (41) and Jolene Smith’s tying of her personal best 55.

“I felt like I played pretty good today,” Werntz said. “I had a rough start but brought it back on hole seven with a birdie. After that, I felt like I could go really low.

“I definitely felt like my chipping could have been better, some short game issues, but when I’m putting well, I can score low.”

Sidney continued to lower its team score later in the week when it scored 217 to beat Troy’s 228 on Thursday at Moose golf course.

The Yellow Jackets were again led by Werntz as she shot her third 39 of the season while Libby Spangler shot her personal best at 56.

Sidney’s boys golf team also battled Troy this week in a losing effort despite the low scores. The Yellow Jackets’ 154 was not enough to out-do Troy’s 151.

Sidney was led by scorers Carter Wooddell (36), Brooks Taylor (38), CJ Goffena (39) and Miles Steenrod (41).

The Yellow Jackets’ girls are back in action Monday at WGC golf course in Xenia in matchplay.

The boys battle Tippecanoe at home on Saturday.