District cross country roundup: Area teams compete in district meet, advance to regionals

CEDARVILLE — Area cross country teams competed in the Division I and III district final meet at Cedarville University last weekend.

Botkins boys finished second as a team in the Division III race with a score of 82. The Trojans were led by Carson Brown (second overall, 16:19.7), Lucas Arnold (14th, 17:05.2), Collin Doseck (17th, 17:13.7), Ryan Koenig (28th, 17:24.4) and Wesley Manger (29th, 17:29.6).

The Russia Raiders placed third with a team score of 99. Their fastest times were, Jacob Schmidtmeyer (third overall, 16:33.4), Samuel Philpot (sixth, 16:43.1), Evan Smith (30th, 17:30.2), Eli Schmidtmeyer (33rd, 17:42.5) and Quinn Hoying (36th, 17:46).

Anna took sixth place with a 190 and was led by Titus Young (fourth overall, 16:37), Blake Bixler (25th, 17:22.4), Gerran Nottage (49th, 18:03.2), Tyler Maurer (55th, 18:08) and Kyle Edelmann (71st, 18:17.1).

Botkins, Russia and Anna all qualified for the regional tournament this weekend at Troy High School.

Lehman finished in ninth with its score of 270. The fastest Cavaliers were Brian Baumann (18th overall, 17:14.7) who qualified for the regional as an individual, Luke Dexter (38th, 17:46.6), Alex Goubeaux (66th, 18:14.9), Thaddeus Bezy (83rd, 18:27.1) and Ethan Taylor (85th, 18:38).

Jackson Center placed 13th and scored 348 as a team. The best times for the Tigers were from Braylon Elmore (47th overall, 18:02.5), Sean Wren (61st, 18:11.9), Owen Willoby (64th, 18:13.3), Eli Prenger (82nd, 18:27.1) and Xander Gross (120th, 20:08.1).

Fort Loramie took 14th with its score of 353 and was led by Ethan Koester (60th overall, 18:11.8), Landen Drees (68th, 18:16.3), Dj Barhorst (74th, 18:21.4), Isaac Holthaus (86th, 18:39.6) and Sean Bornhorst (89th, 18:45.6).

The Houston Wildcats finished in 20th place with their score of 508. They were led by Dakari Crawford (92nd overall, 18:48.3), Dylan Shaffer (98th, 19:10.3), Weston Hoover (100th, 19:19.1), Konner Pleiman (119th, 20:05.9) and Hudson Mowery (142nd, 21:55.5).

In the Division III girls race, Fort Loramie won the event as a team with its score of 72 and was led by Ariel Heitkamp (sixth overall, 19:39.7), Lauren Moore (11th, 20:26.5), Harley Eilerman (13th, 20:30.8), Liza Poeppelman (17th, 20:39.7) and Carly Holthaus (26th, 20:55.1).

Botkins placed fifth with a 139 and also advanced to the regional meet. Its fastest runners were Bella Bucio (18th overall, 20:40.4), Brylie Greve (24th, 20:53.4), Addison Blindauer (31st, 21:08), Grace Gutman (36th, 21:28.5) and Amelia Greve (37th, 21:35.3).

Loramie and the Trojans both advanced as teams to the regional meet this weekend in Troy.

The Anna Rockets placed eighth and were the first team out of qualifying with their score of 262. Serenity Williamson placed ninth overall and qualified for the regional tournament as an individual with a 20:10.9. The other Rockets best times were Melanie Kranenburg (51st, 22:09.7), Sheridan Williamson (57th, 22:30.4), Rachel Harshbarger (67th, 22:53.3) and Madison Kipp (97th, 24:40.9).

Lehman Catholic finished just behind them in ninth with a 314. The fastest Cavaliers were Anna Minneci (34th overall, 21:25.4), Margaret Schmiesing (41st, 21:47.1), Ava Reineke (82nd, 23:35.8), Rosemarie Schmieing (91st, 24.30.4) and Julia Gudorf (94th, 24:35.2).

Russia finished in 10th place with a 321 and was led by Faith York (43rd, 21:55.3), Madison Schulte (50th, 22:09.5), Annabelle Armstrong (76th, 23:10.2), Grace Caldwell (85th, 23:49.1) and Maci Armstrong (92nd, 24:31).

Fairlawn competed but didn’t have enough runners for a team score. Its best times were Nevaeh Burt (49th overall, 22:04.9), Cassie Heath (81st, 23:34.9), Riley Longmire (103rd, 25:01.2) and Alli Orsborne (144th, 29:10.6).

The Houston Wildcats also were unable to get a team score but were led by Ava Mowery who advanced to the regional meet as an individual (23rd overall, 20:49.1), Mekayla Pleiman (107th, 25:08.6) and Kaelyn Richardson (139th, 28:45.5).

In the Division I boys race, the Sidney Yellow Jackets finished in 20th place with a team score of 602. They were led by Simon Blackford (84th, 18:01.9), Sam Fink (123rd, 20:17.9), Dakota Porter (134th, 21:22.2), Marlon Tucker (135th, 21:27.9) and Anderson Blackford (138th, 21:56.6).

In the Division I girls race Sidney competed but didn’t have enough runners for a team score. The fastest Yellow Jackets were Hailey Dietz (75th overall, 23:46.1), Kara Kellner (95th, 25:46.7), Emma Schmiesing (101st, 26:52) and Marissa Berryman (121st, 33:12).

The regional meet takes place at Troy High School on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Reach assistant editor/sports writer Ryan Harless at 937-538-4651 or follow @RyanHarless_ on X (formerly Twitter).