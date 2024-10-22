Girls soccer: Sidney falls 2-1 to Carroll in district semifinal

DAYTON — Sidney wanted a rematch with Carroll and played better defensively than in a regular-season matchup.

But a few mistakes resulted in the squad seeing its season end in a 2-1 loss in a Division III district semifinal on Monday.

Sidney, which was the district’s No. 4 seed, led the Patriots 3-1 at halftime in a nonconference on Aug. 29 but lost 5-3 and were hoping for a better showing on Tuesday.

Both teams performed better defensively. The No. 2 seed Patriots (15-2-2) largely contained Sidney’s high-scoring attack; senior forward Larkyn Vordemark scored on a breakaway after a pass from Kenzi Koester in the 38th minute to tie it 1-1 shortly before halftime.

Sidney didn’t have many shots the rest of the way; Carroll goalkeeper Abby Tokarz had four saves.

“The girls wanted a second chance against this team,” Sidney coach Kevin Veroneau said. “They wanted redemption. We came up with a game plan, and we were just short on executing it. We had numerous opportunities we let slip away with the ball either being way too hard or time of the run or angle of the pass.”

Eva Snyder scored the Patriots’ first goal with 10:25 left in the first half on a shot that deflected into the goal.

“At the critical moment when the ball is coming across, you never want to be facing your goal, because if you’re facing your goal, you can score on yourself,” Veroneau said. “We’ve always talked about getting back and back in early. That’s the second time this season we’ve scored on ourselves because we didn’t get back in early, and those little things in a game like this matter.”

Vordemark scored just before halftime to tie it up heading into the second half.

Carroll possessed the ball more in the second half and broke the scoreless tie in the 65th minute when Lyla Oliver sent a header into the net.

Freshman goalkeeper Bailey McCutchins had 10 saves for the Yellow Jackets.

Sidney finishes 12-6-1 overall. The Yellow Jackets won a share of the Miami Valley League title and surpassed 10 wins for the third consecutive season.

The squad will lose three seniors to graduation: forward Larkyn Vordemark, midfielder Adelyn Luginbill and defender Kendall Dickman.

“Kendall and Larkyn have been on varsity for four years, and Ady’s joined the last couple. They’ve committed to the program during the season and offseason, staying active,” Veroneau said. “I wish there was more of them.

“It’s hard to see seniors leave. …All you can do is get the next group to start focusing on next year as soon as possible, not wait until the summer.”

On Sunday, Vordemark was named the MVL’s player of the year for the second consecutive season. She finished the season with 33 goals (tied for first among MVL players) and finished with 105 career goals. She set the program’s career goals record in September.

Junior forward Kenzi Koester, junior forward Katie McKinney and junior defender Jada Shroyer were also named first team all-MVL along with Vordemark. Juniors Hayden McVety and Riley Randolph were named second team.

Reach Sidney Daily News editor Bryant Billing at 937-538-4822, or follow @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook or @TopBillingSport on X (Twitter).