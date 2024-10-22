Sidney Municipal Court: September 2024

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Douglas Warren Ellison, 21, of Covington, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

David Brent Appis, 41, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $163 fine.

Donovan Charles Lensman, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.

Anthony Patrick Fink, 27, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

David L. Detrick, 86, of Jackson Center, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Michael S. Boroff, 73, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Denielle E. Thornton, 33, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Terry Lynn Davis, 62, of Russells Point, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Jeffery Malseed, 64, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Katelyn Marie Ryder, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Carl Adams, 51, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Damian Edward Brookins, 46, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason A. Metzger, 50, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Clark Ryan Setser, 21, of Phillipsburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Drew Thomas Robenalt, 27, of Wapakoneta, was charged with passing on right of motor vehicle, $130 fine.

Anthony Edward Steinberger, 51, of Saint Marys, was charged with passing on right of motor vehicle, $130 fine.

Keandre Hester, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

David E. Sage, 57, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Rachel Ann Wilson, 41, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Jean A. Frueh, 75, of Lima, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Tasha E. Marsee, 39, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Sarah R. Savage, 38, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $186 fine.

Nehemie Doresty, 43, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Ramon Torres Vazquez, 36, of Cynthiana, Kentucky, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Amadou Gaye, 67, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Christine Duskey Gaskins, 60, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Taylor Marie Meckstroth, 29, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Scott P. Smith, 51, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Crystal Rene Skelly, 39, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Dylan Ambrose North, 18, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.

Ousmane Tall, 30, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Isaac Michael Bohman, 20, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jean Clermelus Clermont, 50, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Joshua Anthony Post, 23, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Levi Eastridge, 22, of Abingdon, Virginia, was charged with no operator license – dismissed, driving in marked lanes – dismissed, and seat belt violation – driver – dismissed, $130 fine.

Kimberly Ann Leopold, 41, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Peter Dorelus, 28, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $301 fine.

Issac J. Severt, 45, of Saint Marys, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Judith A. Voisard, 72, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Hamze Ahmed Muhumed, 29, of Columbus, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.

Mamoudou Kane, 24, of Sidney, was charged with operating motor vehicle with temporary permit, $136 fine.

Taryn Lynn High, 46, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions, $163fine.

Harold E. Case, 49, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Clifford Raymond Rayburn, 82, of Wapakoneta, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $130 fine.

Jacob Theodore Chapman, 20, of Powell, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carlos Manuel Rivera Alejandro, 18, of Dunkirk, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew Scott Oakes, 41, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeffrey Scott Watercutter, 56, of Minster, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Lizeth Estrada Espinoza, 41, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Dale E. Morrison, 69, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Nicholas Alexander B. Skidmore, 22, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Eric Jon Gerschutz, 22, of Bluffton, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Trevor M. Stose, 48, of Springfield, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Ann D. Turner, 53, of Fort Loramie, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Jacob B. Barhorst, 37, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carl T. Crawford, 29, of Houston, was charged with driving under suspension, $213 fine.

Hiquan Chen, 53, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Ren Ku Yang, 61, of New Bremen, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Colton R. Harshbarger, 23, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Abraham Isaac Zurita, 23, of Fremont, California, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Samuel J. E. Sering, 20, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tony L. Ritter, 74, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Beverly A. Boroff, 67, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.

Kara Lynn Pitsenbarger, 35, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nancy Kaye McMillan, 56, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Samuel MacLean, 45, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Connor Thomas Kwiat, 25, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.