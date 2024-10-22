Sidney Municipal Court: September 2024

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Douglas Warren Ellison, 21, of Covington, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
David Brent Appis, 41, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $163 fine.
Donovan Charles Lensman, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.
Anthony Patrick Fink, 27, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
David L. Detrick, 86, of Jackson Center, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Michael S. Boroff, 73, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Denielle E. Thornton, 33, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Terry Lynn Davis, 62, of Russells Point, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David Jeffery Malseed, 64, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Katelyn Marie Ryder, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael Carl Adams, 51, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Damian Edward Brookins, 46, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jason A. Metzger, 50, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Clark Ryan Setser, 21, of Phillipsburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Drew Thomas Robenalt, 27, of Wapakoneta, was charged with passing on right of motor vehicle, $130 fine.
Anthony Edward Steinberger, 51, of Saint Marys, was charged with passing on right of motor vehicle, $130 fine.
Keandre Hester, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
David E. Sage, 57, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Rachel Ann Wilson, 41, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Jean A. Frueh, 75, of Lima, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Tasha E. Marsee, 39, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Sarah R. Savage, 38, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $186 fine.
Nehemie Doresty, 43, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.
Ramon Torres Vazquez, 36, of Cynthiana, Kentucky, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Amadou Gaye, 67, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Christine Duskey Gaskins, 60, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Taylor Marie Meckstroth, 29, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Scott P. Smith, 51, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Crystal Rene Skelly, 39, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.
Dylan Ambrose North, 18, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.
Ousmane Tall, 30, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.
Isaac Michael Bohman, 20, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jean Clermelus Clermont, 50, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Joshua Anthony Post, 23, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Levi Eastridge, 22, of Abingdon, Virginia, was charged with no operator license – dismissed, driving in marked lanes – dismissed, and seat belt violation – driver – dismissed, $130 fine.
Kimberly Ann Leopold, 41, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
John Peter Dorelus, 28, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $301 fine.
Issac J. Severt, 45, of Saint Marys, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Judith A. Voisard, 72, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Hamze Ahmed Muhumed, 29, of Columbus, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.
Mamoudou Kane, 24, of Sidney, was charged with operating motor vehicle with temporary permit, $136 fine.
Taryn Lynn High, 46, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions, $163fine.
Harold E. Case, 49, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Clifford Raymond Rayburn, 82, of Wapakoneta, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $130 fine.
Jacob Theodore Chapman, 20, of Powell, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Carlos Manuel Rivera Alejandro, 18, of Dunkirk, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Matthew Scott Oakes, 41, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jeffrey Scott Watercutter, 56, of Minster, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Lizeth Estrada Espinoza, 41, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Dale E. Morrison, 69, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Nicholas Alexander B. Skidmore, 22, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Eric Jon Gerschutz, 22, of Bluffton, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.
Trevor M. Stose, 48, of Springfield, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Ann D. Turner, 53, of Fort Loramie, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.
Jacob B. Barhorst, 37, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Carl T. Crawford, 29, of Houston, was charged with driving under suspension, $213 fine.
Hiquan Chen, 53, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Ren Ku Yang, 61, of New Bremen, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Colton R. Harshbarger, 23, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Abraham Isaac Zurita, 23, of Fremont, California, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Samuel J. E. Sering, 20, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tony L. Ritter, 74, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Beverly A. Boroff, 67, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.
Kara Lynn Pitsenbarger, 35, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nancy Kaye McMillan, 56, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Samuel MacLean, 45, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Connor Thomas Kwiat, 25, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.