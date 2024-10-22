Sidney Police reports: Friday to Monday

OCTOBER 18

-10:23 p.m.: crime in progress. Tyler J. Phillips, 29, of Sidney, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-10:33 p.m.: crime in progress. Donnie W. Waldroop, 31, of Sidney, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-10:33 p.m.: crime in progress. Donnie Waldroop, 71, of Woodstock, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

OCTOBER 19

-2:14 p.m.: crash. Joan C. Oen, 78, of Sidney, was stopped at the stop sign on Broadway Avenue at Russell Road, facing south. Kailyn Moran, 20, of Bellefontaine, was stopped at the stop sign on East Russell Road at Broadway Avenue, facing west. Both vehicles began to travel into the intersection and Oen struck Moran on the right side of her vehicle.

-7:11 p.m.: Ba Ibrahima, 27, of Cincinnati, was traveling up a hill, making a left turn at excessive speed. Ibrahima went off the road to the right, overcorrected turning left, and struck a park sign as well as a parking curb. He struck the parked vehicle of Michael J. O’Leary before coming to final stop.

OCTOBER 20

-11:18 p.m.: crime in progress. Crystal N. Mitchell, 34, at large, was arrested for criminal trespass.

OCTOBER 21

-3:09 p.m.: crash. Steven W. Knoop, 57, of Sidney, was traveling east on Tawawa Drive when he lost control and veered right off the roadway, and struck a tree.

-5:56 p.m.: crime in progress. Zachary S. D. Fitchpatrick, 30, of Sidney, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

-5:56 p.m.: crime in progress. Katelyn L. A. Nation, 27, of Sidney, was arrested for possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools.

-9:19 p.m.: crime in progress. Alek W. Poe, 29, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

