Sidney superintendent Bob Humble annouces retirement

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools superintendent Bob Humble annouced his retirement on Tuesday morning. He has served in the role for seven years.

The retirement will go into effect beginning July 31, 2025.

Humble led the district through a reconfiguration of its elementary schools in 2019 and 2020. The district moved from four K-5 elementary schools into two K-2 primaries, and one 3-4 intermediate school.

“Over the past seven years, we have achieved significant milestones together, always doing what’s best for kids, ” Humble said in a email. “From advancing academic excellence to creating a safe, inclusive, and engaging environment for all, the progress we have made is a testament to the strength and commitment of our entire Sidney community.”

Before working for Sidney City Schools, Humble had been superintendent for Fairbanks Local Schools for 10 years. He had also served as principal for Clearmont Northeastern Local Schools.

“As I prepare to step away from this role, I do so with full confidence in the ability of this district to continue moving forward. The foundation we have built will serve as a springboard for even greater success in the years to come.” Humble said.

Humble’s wife also works as an educator and is currently teaching at Sidney City School’s Northwood Intermediate.