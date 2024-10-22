United Way week 6 supports community initiatives

The Shelby County United Way campaign is in its 6th week with the theme “Unite and Uplift”. The United Way continues to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Shelby County. The United Way has been instrumental in helping lead discussions and providing funds to help in the creation of many services in our community.

Some of the United Way “Community Initiatives” that continue to receive funding are:

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library that provides at no cost to the family an age-appropriate book that is mailed monthly from birth to the age of 5. Brainstorming meetings on how to bring this incredible program to Shelby County took place around the United Way board room table with community leaders including representatives from Wilson Hospital and Shelby County Libraries. This program will have long term benefits for our community through gains in literacy among our youth. Shelby County has 77 percent of the children 5 and under currently enrolled, thanks in part to the Wilson Health Family Birth Center enrolling children.

I.M.P.A.C.T. Program provides support, resources, case management, and counseling for school age children and their families who are facing obstacles towards academic, social and community success. This initiative started 13 years ago as a unique partnership with the juvenile court and Midwest Regional ESC and has been helping address critical mental health and social needs in our community.

Shelby County 211 which is an information and referral human services hotline that is staffed 24/7 providing confidential guidance on all community resources. Along with five funding partners, the Shelby County United Way supports 50 percent of the cost of this program annually. The Shelby County United Way was the leading force to bring this vital service to our community by partnering with the city officials and county commissioners.

Workforce Partnership Career Coach who works with students not planning on going to college, military or currently not enrolled at a career center. These high school seniors get connected with local jobs that provide living wages and benefits to ensure financial stability. The Shelby County United Way partnered with Workforce Partnership to help develop and assist in funding the Career Coach, Kelly Edwards.

“These ongoing community initiatives continue to make a huge impact on so many individuals in our community,” UW President and CEO Karla Young stated. “Our hope is that through many generous donors we can continue to “Unite and Uplift” all of our neighbors and continue to help our community thrive.”

Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers, or to make a one time or reoccurring donation go to www.shelbycountyunitedway.org and click on DONATE. Donors can also text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney, OH 45365.