Wells’ Brothers celebrate 35 years

On Sunday, Sept. 15, Wells Brothers in Anna celebrated 35 years in business by hosting an open house for its’ employees and their families. The event coincided with the office renovation and 3000 square-foot office addition that had recently been completed.

Employees and their families were able to take a self-guided tour through the facilities on Shue Drive. The tour included the main facility as well as their fabrication shop. Their sister company, Panel Control, was also opened for tours as well.

After the tour they were treated to a meal catered by Lock 16. Twenty door prizes from the various customer facilities that Wells Brothers services were given away along with a cash door prize of $500 along with life-size Connect Four and other games.

The employees and their families enjoyed a day of corn hole, face painting, balloon artistry, magic, Kona Ice and ice cream from Susie’s Big Dipper

A highlight of the day was the dunk tank. Wells Brothers’ operation manager, Scott VanFossen as well as a Division Manager and numerous supervisors took their turn at being targets on the dunk tank.

Wells Brothers’ owners, Curt, Jerry & Sandy Wells greatly appreciated everyone coming out to help them celebrate. From the many people it took to put this event on, to the many who helped clean up, all of the time and hard work is greatly appreciated.