Jackson Center recognized for safety and mutual aid responses

The Village of Jackson Center was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2024 American Municipal Power Annual Conference.

Jackson Center Municipal Electric System received a Safety Award in the Transmission & Distribution category in recognition of no time lost due to reportable accidents. It was also announced that a utility employee would be receiving an AMP Hard Hat Safety Award.

This award recognizes an employee who adheres to on-the-job safety procedures, promotes electric safety within their department and is 100 percent safety conscious. The winner will be announced by the utility at a later date.

“Safety is truly important in our industry, and we are always happy to commend the hard work and great safety practices of all those awarded,” said Michelle Palmer, AMP Vice President of Technical Services and Compliance.

Additionally, Jackson Center Municipal Electric System was commended for its participation in AMP’s Mutual Aid Program in recognition of the mutual aid assistance it provided to the Village of Lakeview. Mutual aid is one of the most important aspects of AMP membership, as it ensures that assistance is available when it is needed most.

“Mutual aid is one of the most important aspects of our industry, and I am sincerely grateful to all the Members that took part in our response efforts this past year,” said Palmer.