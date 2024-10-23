Lehman, Northridge square off on ScoresBroadcast for the TRC title

Lehman, 8-1, and Northridge, 6-3, collide for the outright Three Rivers Conference championship on Friday night. The online pregame segment begins at 6:20 p.m. on ScoresBroadcast.com. Kickoff is at 7.

Talented players on each squad are among the conference leaders. Lehman quarterback Turner Lachey leads the TRC with 2,532 passing yards. Dorryen Davis of Northridge has thrown for 1,627.

Wideouts Evan O’Leary and CJ Olding pace the Lehman receivers. O’Leary has caught passes for 1,141 yards; Olding, 690. The Polar Bears’ Ja’Dynn Martin has snared throws for 758 yards on the campaign.

Teon Hill of Northridge tops the TRC with 1,466 yards on the ground. Da’Ron Pride and Lachey have produced 453 and 452 yards, respectively, for the Cavaliers.

Gunner Collett of Northridge has racked up 118 tackles on the year; Dillon Schmiesing of Lehman is right behind at 116. Cameron Moss of the Polar Bears has recorded 8.5 sacks.

Deonte Smith of Northridge is the TRC interception leader with five; Olding of Lehman has four picks. Both teams have registered 15 more takeaways than turnovers on the season.

Northridge is 13th in its southwest region of Division IV. Lehman is fifth in the southwest region of D-VII.

The Cavaliers have won eight in a row since the season opening loss at Delphos St. John’s. Northridge dropped three tough non-conference games to Greeneview, Oakwood and Carlisle to start the year and hasn’t lost since.

Both Lehman and Northridge are 6-0 in the TRC.