Out of the past: Oct. 23

125 Years

Oct. 23, 1899

Breakfast bacon. Literally “a streak of fat and a streak of lean.” Just the kind you like. The flavor makes you wish for more. 12 1/2 cents per pound. Robinson & Co. Phone 34. – Advertisement

Carl Sexauer is putting in a new oven at his bakery.

Mrs. Lillie Dorman, of Greenville, held an inspection of the Woman’s Relief Corps at the Neal Post Hall yesterday.

100 Years

Oct. 23, 1924

Sidney boxing fans who saw Raz Harmony dispose of the rugged battler Brown of Mansfield will not be disappointed when Harmony stacks up against Kid Alexander of New Castle, PA., at the Big Boxing Show at Avon Lake this coming Monday.

While John Hickenbothan was driving his traction engine over the steel bridge near the Cottrell blacksmith shop in Pemberton Wednesday the bridge broke down and fell a distance of about eight feet. He escaped injury.

John W. Davis, the Democratic candidate for President of the United States, passed through Sidney Thursday morning over the Big Four. The train passed over the new bridge and is the first passenger train to pass over the bridge since its completion. Mr. Davis did not make his appearance. The manager in charge of the train called out to the crowd that he was all tired out and was sleeping.

75 Years

Oct. 23, 1949

A pilgrimage sponsored by the Shelby County Historical Society led about 50 fascinated persons to various points of historical interest Sunday afternoon. Led by Leonard Hill, A.F. Moon, and Forest Blanchard, the group traveled in 20 cars to the Lefferson farmhouse (the oldest frame house in the county), the Botkins ford covered bridge, Bogg’s mill, Lockington, the Wilson/Lenox house (the oldest brick house in the county), and Hardin, the first county seat.

WANTED – 25 ROOMS: For delegates and wives to the Eagles Convention in Sidney on Saturday, Oct. 29. Rooms will be used one night only. Call Miss Brown at the Sidney Civic Association office, phone 1416-1.

50 Years

Oct. 23, 1974

ANNA – The music department of the Anna Local Schools will present its annual pop concert tomorrow night. Three hundred and twenty-five students are preparing for the concert which is under the direction of Miss Susan Runyon, vocal director, and Paul Workman, instrumental director.

The new Sidney Super-X store is set to open Sunday, and the adjacent Kroger facility will open Nov. 3. Both stores, which are located off Ohio 47 West adjacent to the Rink’s store, will have their grand openings Nov. 3.

25 Years

Oct. 23, 1999

The Shelby County jobless rate for September was 4.6 percent, according to the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services. This is up 0.5 percent from the August figure. The slight increase in Shelby County may be attributed to the gradual layoffs and closing of Wagner Manufacturing.

PHOTO – Elsie the Cow, the icon of advertising for Borden dairy products, turns 60 this year. She is shown in this 1951 advertising slick. Elsie, with her trademark daisy necklace, long eyelashes, brown eyes and motherly image, has become a marketing standard. This year, Advertising Age magazine ranked Elsie 10th on its list of advertising icons of the century.

