Sidney Alive announces Holiday Hop Shop

Sidney Alive, The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & The Sidney Visitors Bureau are holding the annual Holiday Shop Hop which includes specialty shops around the Shelby County area.

The Shop Hop is a way to invite customers into all the great small businesses that Sidney has here in downtown and throughout the county. This year’s event will take place Nov. 2 through Nov. 9.

Currently there are 18 locations and counting making up this year’s business list which includes not only small businesses but a few craft shows as well.

The current list of location includes: Angels in the Attic Craft Show, Austeria Wine Boutique, Believe Art from the Heart, Charity League Craft Show, Cog’s N’ Gears Game Café, Connection Point Church – Home Party & Craft Vendor show, Dekkers Flowers, Greenhaus Coffee, Interiors By Alice, The Ivy Garland, Moonflower Effect, Our Creative Marketplace, Ron & Nita’s, Samozrejme, Sidney Flower Shop, Simply Cozy Boutique, Vintage Kitschy & Wilson Health Auxiliary Gift Shop.

Each location will be donating a gift or gift card that will make up a grand prize gift basket worth over $450 that will be given to the winning shopper.

Participants will have two options to register: one being a unique QR code for each location and the other a physical entry card. Shop workers will have both options available near the checkout counter. QR code entries can only be submitted once per shop and physical entry cards need to be turned in to the Sidney Alive Drop Box located immediately to your right when you enter Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen by the end of day Monday, Nov. 11. One winner will be drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

For more information on the event and specific addresses and open times for each location visit the Facebook event or sidneyalive.org/events and navigate to the Shop Hop for a listing. Questions? Contact Sidney Alive at [email protected].