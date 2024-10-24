Anna High School hosts Night of One Acts

The Anna High School Drama Club is proud to present the 57th annual Night of One Acts on Thursday, Nov. 7 and Saturday, Nov. 9. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. and will take place at Anna High School in Milliette Auditorium.

The first play is entitled “The Pitch” and is directed by Eva Davies. A young, hungry writer in Hollywood finally has his chance to pitch his original ideas for movies, television shows, and commercials to a major producer. The writer’s ideas come to life on stage as he tries to sell one, just one, of his many wacky ideas.

Consider as the writer presents previews of a big-budget movie entitled “Thumb Wars”; a reality show about mailmen called “Going Postal”; a game show with the revolting title “Guess What I Just Ate for Dinner”; and even a commercial for a new sports drink called “H2MayO: The First Drinkable Mayonnaise.”

The second play is entitled “Next!” and is directed by Josh Boyd. This play is about a series of college freshmen who are auditioning for a play, and you will never see a more odd group of “would-be” actors. From the girl who has the ultimate case of stage fright, to the basketball star who’s only auditioning as a dare, this witty comedy will have you laughing and feeling

second-hand embarrassment.

The third play is entitled “Mind Over Matt” and is directed by Julia Poppe. Ever argue with yourself? Ever said, “I don’t know what got into me?” This is the story of Matthew Lane. Matt is a successful illustrator with a couple of deadlines and several squabbling inner personalities who do weird and wonderful things.

As Matt tries to gather up enough nerve to ask out the girl of his dreams, Matt’s egos, who all have their own hang-ups, lead him in one too many directions.

Anna High School invites the community to come and spend an evening seeing these three shows.

Tickets are $8 and will be available for sale at the door. Seats are first come first serve.