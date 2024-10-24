Cavaliers run ends in district finals against Medeira

TROTWOOD – The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers girls’ soccer team fell 7-0 to The Madeira Amazons in a Division V district final at Michael L. Wright Sportsplex at Trotwood-Madison High School on Thursday.

“The score didn’t go our way,” Lehman head coach Oshae Peart said after the game. “We fought to the end and held them scoreless for the last 25 or so minutes. That just shows that they weren’t going to give up.”

Madeira found the net first sneaking a ball past Cavaliers keeper Callie Giguere with 36:04 to play in the first to take a 1-0 lead.

The Amazons held control of the ball for the vast majority of the first half with Lehman only being able to make one or two pushes upfield. Still, Giguere was able to keep the Cavaliers in the game with numerous clutch saves.

“I’ve seen her (Callie) for all four years,” Peart said of his senior goalkeeper. “The season went the way it did because of her. Her growth has been exponential, she’s an all-star.”

Madeira added a second goal in the first half with 7:02 to play in the first on a breakaway that forced Giguere out of the net to defend and again with 5:30 to play to lead 3-0.

Lehman Catholic faced a 3-0 deficit to open the second half.

The Amazons added to their lead with 37:37 to play in regulation to lead 4-0 and again at the 36-minute mark to lead 5-0.

“Along with Callie, Anya (Kolb) is our other senior,” Peart continued. “She fights and fights and never gives up. Those two are definitely leaving a legacy of battling behind when they go.”

Madeira scored again at the 34-minute mark to start the running clock with a 6-0 lead. With 28:00 to play, the Cavaliers gave up their seventh goal of the game.

Despite the score, Lehman managed to hold out for the remainder of regulation as it fell 7-0.

“I hope people start seeing that this is a good program,” Peart said looking ahead. “These girls love to play soccer, you come here and you’re getting that and you’re getting that real-life lesson of how to fight despite everything not going your way.

“It’s going to be great to have the returning players, they’ve learned the system and they’ll be able to teach those that come. It’s just a great circle and I like the way it’s moving.”

The Cavaliers finished the 2024 season with a record of 7-11-1 and a 1-4-1 record in the Three Rivers Conference.

