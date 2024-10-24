Out of the past: Oct. 24

125 Years

Oct. 24, 1899

Sexauer’s new oven at his bakery is now in working order and all orders will be filled, promptly as before.

MAPLEWOOD – The Inland Telephone Company is building their line in town.

ANNA – Tuesday was cleanup day at the Lutheran church, and the writer solved the question why there are so many thrifty people throughout this vicinity. The ladies not only polished the floors and windows of the interior, but put the yard in neatness while the men talked politics.

100 Years

Oct. 24, 1924

Four big Carmin potatoes and four large ears of Woodmen corn raised by Henry Ordean southeast of Sidney are on display in the window of the Sidney Clothing Company.

The first oil well to be put down by the Plum Creek Oil & Gas Co. is being drilled on the E.H. Maurer farm north of Sidney. It is now down about 600 feet.

75 Years

Oct. 24, 1949

“The advent of the home freezer has served only to increase locker usage, because home freezer owners soon find out that they require more storage space than the average freezer supplies,” according to L. Roy Koons, Citizens Ice and Coal company, who was recently appointed as a member of the Frozen Food Locker institute. “In addition, they use the modern processing facilities of the locker plant for chilling, cutting, wrapping, and quick-freezing the food which goes into the home unit. There is no doubt that the locker plant is equipped to do this work better, and with less waste, than when it is done at home.”

Sunday afternoon, open house will be held at the Shelby county home so the public may visit and see personally the vast improvement made in the past year.

50 Years

Oct. 24, 1974

Effective Monday, The Sidney Daily News will modify its policy of necessarily referring to married women by their husbands’ names rather than their own. It has been decided to continue the former policy except that upon request a woman may be referred to in news stories by her name instead of that of her husband.

Plans for the opening of the new $1,600,000 full-facility Sidney-Shelby County YMCA building were finalized and the appointment of Richard Riedl to fill an unexpired term on the “Y” board of directors was made at the board of directors meeting this week.

25 Years

Oct. 24, 1999

After more than a half-century of doing business in downtown Sidney, Harris Jeweler will be closing its store at 128 E. Poplar St. The store’s going-out-of-business sale will begin Nov. 1.

ANNA – The annual smorgasbord dinner at the Anna United Methodist Church is scheduled for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free will offering will be taken at the door, with funds going towards the installation of an elevator.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.