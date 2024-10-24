Sidney school board celebrates students with Jacket Spotlight

Each month, the Sidney City Schools Board of Education will take a moment to recognize the outstanding achievements of our students through the Jacket Spotlight. This special segment highlights one student from each school, chosen for their exemplary performance, character, and dedication. Whether it’s academic excellence, leadership, community involvement, or personal growth, these students represent the best of what it means to be a Yellow Jacket.

October’s Jacket Spotlight students are:

Whittier Early Childhood Center recognized preschooler Zion Lane, son of Kendra Carter.

Zion has had a wonderful start in preschool. He has shown he can follow directions, be a good listener, and be a kind friend.

Ms. Wise, his teacher, says, “Zion always participates and is helpful in the classroom.” He has been practicing good self-control and making thumbs-up choices at school and daycare. His mom, brother Jeremiah, and Zion have been practicing thumbs-up choices at home, too.

Longfellow Primary recognized second grader Chanel Olding. Chanel’s guardians are Daniela Moon and David Yokley.

Chanel always listens and follows directions. She meets our building’s expectations. She is courteous and polite, works hard in class, and participates regularly. She is friendly with her classmates and shows care and compassion for others. She is always respectful to staff and students.

Emerson Primary recognized second grader Tori Hull, daughter of Casey Hall and Robert Hull. Tori is such a hard worker. We have only been in school for one month, but she is already making great improvements in her reading. Tori stays positive even when the work is hard.

Northwood Intermediate recognized third grader Asthon Ludwig, son of Chad & Danielle Ludwig.

Ashton is a very responsible student. He excels in both reading and math. Ashton comes to school every day with a positive attitude and is eager to learn. He is always willing to participate in class and share his ideas with his peers. Ashton is always respectful to his teachers and other students. He is very willing to help other students when they need help. Ashton is a great leader in the classroom, and he is a great role model for his peers. Ashton is a pleasure to have in class and has a bright future ahead of him.

Sidney Middle School recognized sixth grader Rhilynn Stitzel, daughter of Derek & Jessica Stitzel.

Rhilynn is an amazing student. She is super-attentive, hardworking, helpful to others, and an all-around fantastic young lady. Rhilynn is always ready with a smile and will do anything that is asked of her. Most of all, she is a leader at her lunch table and in the classroom.

Sidney High School’s October Jacket Spotlight is senior Kendall Dickman.

Kendall will be recognized at the November meeting as she was competing in a tournament soccer game the night of the October board meeting.