Solvita to host blood drive across Shelby County

Step into the holiday season with a free bundle of holiday socks when you register to donate at these upcoming Shelby County blood drives:

•Lincoln Electric Automation community blood drive Monday, Nov. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. at 407 S. Main St., Fort Loramie.

•Palazzo community blood drive Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Due to the use of The Palazzo as a polling place on Election Day the blood drive will take place at the American Legion Heiland Post, 14500-14998 Sidney Wapakoneta Road, Anna.

•Jackson Center High School community blood drive Thursday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 204 Linden St.

Schedule a blood donation with Solvita on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita Nov. 2 through Dec. 14 gets a two-pair bundle of holiday socks with Christmas ornaments, tree lights, and blood type designs. Register to donate at any Solvita blood drive Nov. 4-30 to be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Broncos game in late December at Paycor Stadium.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.