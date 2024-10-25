Opt-Out notices sent out to residents

The City of Sidney has entered into a new electric aggregation contract with Dynegy Energy Services to begin with the December 2024 meter readings.

The new fixed rate will be $0.0718/kWh for a 12- month term and is a 16.5% savings compared to AES Ohio’s typical residential price-to-compare of $0.0858/kWh. Ohio law requires that a new round of Opt-Out notices be sent to all eligible households and businesses.

Those notices have started to arrive in mailboxes this week. Notices will not be sent to residents and mercantile accounts who currently receive their electric supply service as the result of exercising their ability to contract their own supplier/rate outside the aggregation program.

Individuals on utility assistance programs may not be allowed retail electric supplier participation and would not receive an Opt-Out notice under the aggregation program.

Residents wishing to remain in the city’s aggregation program may simply ignore the mailing and will automatically be enrolled under the new rate.

Those residents wishing to shop for their own rate or opt of the city’s program to remain an electric supply customer with AES Ohio should follow the instructions on the Opt-Out notice for how to opt-out of the program.

Residents may also visit the Ohio Public Utilities Commission Apples to Apples website for details on other programs available in the AES service territory.

Those individuals not receiving a notice but interested in additional details about the city’s aggregation program or wishing to enroll should call visit the Dynegy Energy Services website or call their Customer Care Team at 888.682.2170.

Residents should have their AES account number handy when placing the call or visiting the website.