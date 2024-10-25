Out of the past: Oct. 25

125 Years

October 25, 1899

The Woman’s Relief Corps and a number of their friends gave a reception at the home of Mrs. William Haslup at 201 N. Main avenue last evening in honor of Mrs. Lillie Dorman, of Greenville, the inspector for the Relief Corps.

The fire department was called out last evening on account of the barn in the rear of the residence of E.E. Nutt on Walnut avenue being on fire. All the hay in the mow was burned. The horse, cow and carriage were all gotten out.

100 Years

October 25, 1924

FT. LORAMIE – Mrs. Anna Ernst had electric lights installed in her home last week.

HARDIN – Compromise Grange were visitors at Hew Hope Grange at Ballou Friday evening. Hardin Grange rendered a program to a full house after which a social time was enjoyed.

GREEN TOWNSHIP – The Green township ball team defeated the Jackson Center team last Friday with a score of 10 to 20. The Green twp. Team won the game and the Jackson Center team won the esteem and respect of all present for their clean, manly behavior.

75 Years

October 25, 1949

Friendship and fellowship were emphasized at Monday night’s charter night banquet of the newly formed Shelby County Farmers’ Club. A total of 76 charter memberships was tabulated for the new rural-urban organization which will dedicate itself to bringing about a better understanding of the common problems, encourage and develop closer relations between the rural and urban, and develop friendship and fellowship. It is to have a 75 percent farmer and a 25 percent Civic association membership.

Newman club members heard a splendidly given review of the book, “Peace of Soul,” by Fulton J. Sheen, presented by Mrs. Leo Brandewie when they met Monday evening in the home of Mrs. A.N. Hemmert, Mckinley street.

50 Years

October 25, 1974

PEMBERTON – United Grange Master Dick Adams presided at this week’s meeting. Modernizing the hall was discussed. It was decided to delay any action on the project until more of the farm work was completed. Mrs. Adams presented the program, “Thoughts on Inflation,” assisted by Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Clayton, Mrs. and Mrs. George Shatto, Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Pfister, Mrs. Oscar Swiger, and Miss Mildred Arnett.

Eleven sheep were killed by two dogs Sunday in Perry Township. Eight were killed on the Mary L. Watson farm, Ohio 70, and three others at the farm of Albert Sayre, Johnson Road. Ralph Swob, Shelby County dog warden, said the dogs, a German Shepard and a labrador retriever, were from a nearby farm.

25 Years

October 25, 1999

The Shelby County Cancer Society, in cooperation with Sidney Foodtown, will hold its Celebrities Bag for Cancer Day on Saturday. Celebrities bagging on that day are Jacque Mintchell, Cancer Society board member and tax preparer; Tom George, Priscilla Hax law firm; Janet Becker, county recorder; Tom Judy, city finance officer; Suellen Mazurowski, attorney at law; Cheryl Boyer, Money Concepts; Bob Curliss, Medicine Shoppe pharmacist; Renny Smith, Medicine Shoppe; Robert Geuy, Shelby County engineer; Larry Logan, Sidney fire prevention officer; Debbie Hammel, county auditor’s office; Shelby County Commissioners Larry Kleinhans and John Laws; Judy Snodgrass, clerk of courts; and Mary Ellen Allenbaugh, Shelby County treasurer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.