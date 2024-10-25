Shelby County Fair Board discusses ticket price increase

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board discussed the increase in ticket prices as well as other options, along with other topics, at a meeting on Oct. 16.

The meeting began with a discussion about the Board being $25,000 “in the hole” compared to their budget for the year. They said this is one of the reasons they are looking at raising prices for the Fair to $15 per day.

Members asked if this price was necessary for people who just come for the livestock shows, and wondered if there was any way to have a lower price for families who do not do the rides. One person said a lot of 4H members told her they were planning on moving to another county Fair if the price increases to $15 a day.

Another person asked what the Fair Board was going to do to give back to fair-goers, saying the Board would need to do something to earn the higher price, such as what events are in the Free Entertainment Tent. They were surprised the performers did not pack the house as they have in previous years.

The board will discuss the one-price entry tickets with other fairs in the state. A few other county fairs use this system and have made some changes which helped with the anxiety relating to the cost. The board will look into some of these options.

Suggestions such as having two different passes were discussed, but this would defeat the purpose of having a “one-price” entry, which the ride company wants; the ride company does not believe there will be enough money without the one-price entry.

The $15 per day ticket price was compared to other activities in the area, such as Vandemark Farm, which charges $12 for entry.

The board said they need to sell more season passes, since that money goes directly to the board without a cut going to the ride company. They want the 4H clubs to sell more of these prior to the Fair. The board also discussed using the fairgrounds more throughout the year to bring in more funds. Currently they are planning a Spring Food Truck Rally, with dates to be determined.

The board also said if they had sold as many raffle tickets as they expected they would not be $25,000 below budget right now.

The new lights for the in-field were also discussed. Members were able to volunteer their time and equipment to install the four poles, which will save the board $2000. Installing these poles will save having to rent them each year for Fair.

Katie Miller, 4H Youth Educator, responded to questions about the checks for 4H youth from the auction. Currently, the company has not collected enough money to disburse the funds. There was some confusion among the buyers regarding the invoices, and many were delivered as spam so they were not seen and therefore not paid. Additional issues include the inability of buyers to pay the same day as the auction. There was some miscommunication with Breeders World and this year was a learning experience. The goal is to have the checks by the end of October.

Additional topics discussed included moving the human tractor pull to another location to capitalize on the grandstand’s use and tickets; the picnic tables; the Sponsor Dinner in February; and a grant which will provide security cameras to be installed soon.

The next fair board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov 20 in the secretary’s office.