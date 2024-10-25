Sidney Municipal Court: September 2024

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Kimberly Anne Elson, 44, of Sidney, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Trenianne L. Hershberger, 47, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Aja Nae M. Cotton, 18, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $182 fine.

Alex Joseph Detrick, 21, of Houston, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Cameron Jacoby Lamonte Treadway, 25, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Kyle R. Young, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael E. Wildermuth, 68, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kimberly Dawn Holthaus, 59, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven Mikel Brentnall, 29, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $238 fine.

Nicholas Brandewie, 22, of Fort Loramie, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Isaac S. Flory, 23, of Fort Loramie, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Tyler Timothy Wilson, 63, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Malcolm Xavier Alan Curry, 21, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Mitchell Emerson Lee, 28, of Sidney, was charged with child restraint system, $146 fine.

Joseph D. Brown, 59, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Colin J.D. Smith, 23, of Mason, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Serra Michelle Ruth Pax, 27, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rebecca S. Malick, 73, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason Michael Koesters, 44, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mason M. Diener, 27, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mary Agnew Albers, 73, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric W. Beckman, 33, of Saint Marys, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Beth Anne Thompson, 59, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Justin Harvey Ellison, 34, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

William L. Stamm, 86, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Yonder Jose Castillo Ojeda, 21, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Cody S. Swabb, 34, of Piqua, was charged with passing on right of motor vehicle, $130 fine.

Patrick Kim Holiday, 28, of Louisville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nehemie Doresty, 43, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Robert S. McAlexander, 75, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Andrew Rudolph Peterson, 62, of Saint Paris, was charged with no operator license, $186 fine.

Alexandria R. Taviano, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving while texting, $111 fine.

Nevaeh Kaylin Yuliana Schaeffer, 18, of Waterville, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Roger McQuilkin, 46, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was charged with driving while texting, $255 fine.

Kevin D. Dotson, 42, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $182 fine.

Kevon Marquell Brown, 22, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Samuel Lee Barb, 47, of Johnstown, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Avila Chacon, 58, of Cincinnati, was charged with no operator license and slow speed, $205 fine.

Aaron J. Maxson, 36, of Wapakoneta, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.

Robert Lee Cooper, 73, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Cass Hensley, 47, of Sidney, was charged with driving while texting, $261 fine.

Tahj A. Lewis, 34, of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mason Thomas Clark, 23, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Zubin M. Chinov, 55, of Okemos, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Christopher D. Cuellar, 25, of Mission, Texas, was charged with no operator license, speeding, seat belt violation – driver, and contempt, $157 fine.