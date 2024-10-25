Sidney Police reports: Friday to Thursday

OCTOBER 19
3:38 p.m.: crash. While driving a Sidney Fire Dept. fire truck, Jaron Kelly, 22, of Sidney, backed up and struck the awning on a parked trailer. The awning fell and struck Steve Newman, 72, of Elida, and Newman was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.
OCTOBER 20
-5:40 p.m.: crash. Nathan Hensley, 29, of Sidney, was traveling south on Johnston Drive, came around the curve east of a residence. Hensley hopped the curb on the south side of the roadway, through the yard of the residence and struck the rear of a parked vehicle belonging to Randy Schloss, of Lenoir City, TN. Hensley told police he was driving at a high speed to get away from a subject that threatened him with a gun at his own residence.
OCTOBER 23
-8:45 p.m.: warrant. Carlos S. Wilson, 50, at large, was arrested on a warrant.
OCTOBER 24
-12:53 a.m.: complaint. Jack L. Heveran, 34, at large, was arrested for criminal endangering and criminal trespass.
-2:33 p.m.: warrant. Crystal G. Cook, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
-4:43 p.m.: warrant. Christopher M. Fisher, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
-10:24 p.m.: court summons/citation. Sarah A. Finfrock, 40, of Piqua, was arrested for driving will under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Compiled by Anna Edmiston.