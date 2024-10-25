Sidney Police reports: Friday to Thursday

OCTOBER 19

3:38 p.m.: crash. While driving a Sidney Fire Dept. fire truck, Jaron Kelly, 22, of Sidney, backed up and struck the awning on a parked trailer. The awning fell and struck Steve Newman, 72, of Elida, and Newman was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

OCTOBER 20

-5:40 p.m.: crash. Nathan Hensley, 29, of Sidney, was traveling south on Johnston Drive, came around the curve east of a residence. Hensley hopped the curb on the south side of the roadway, through the yard of the residence and struck the rear of a parked vehicle belonging to Randy Schloss, of Lenoir City, TN. Hensley told police he was driving at a high speed to get away from a subject that threatened him with a gun at his own residence.

OCTOBER 23

-8:45 p.m.: warrant. Carlos S. Wilson, 50, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

OCTOBER 24

-12:53 a.m.: complaint. Jack L. Heveran, 34, at large, was arrested for criminal endangering and criminal trespass.

-2:33 p.m.: warrant. Crystal G. Cook, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:43 p.m.: warrant. Christopher M. Fisher, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:24 p.m.: court summons/citation. Sarah A. Finfrock, 40, of Piqua, was arrested for driving will under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Compiled by Anna Edmiston.