Cross country: Botkins boys win regional title, Russia advances to state

TROY — Botkins boys cross country won a Division III regional title on Saturday and Russia earned a state berth in the regional meet held at Troy High School.

In the boys meet, the Botkins Trojans took home first place as a team and advanced to state. Their fastest runners were Carson Brown (first overall, 16:20.31), Collin Doseck (eighth, 16:49.26), Lucas Arnold (15th, 17:03.64), Ryan Koenig (20th, 17:31.68) and Wesley Manger (22ns, 17:39.86).

No Trojan runner placed lower than 28th in the event.

The Russia Raiders advanced to the state meet with their third place finish at the meet with runners Jacob Schmitmeyer (third overall, 16:43.65), Samuel Phlipot (13th, 16:59.46), Evan Smith (30th, 17:59.44), Keagan Baldridge (36th, 18:10.49) and Eli Schmitmeyer (37th, 18:10.97).

The Anna Rockets placed ninth as a team and fell short of a team berth in the state meet. Their fastest runners were Titus Young (sixth overall/qualified for state, 16:49), Kyle Edelmann (40th, 18:12.64), Tyler Maurer (54th, 18:45.69), Blake Bixler (55th, 18:46.43) and Gerran Nottage (57th, 18:47.51).

In the girls race, Fort Loramie placed just out of the cutline to advance to state as they finished fourth. Its best times were Ariel Heitkamp (12th overall, 19:51.58), Harley Eilerman (16th, 20:29.50), Lauren Moore (17th, 20:31.48), Liza Poeppelman (21st, 20:40.78) and Janelle Siegel (24th, 20:54).

The Trojans also competed in the girls race, placing eighth, led by Bella Bucion (27th overall, 21:02.95), Brylie Greve (32nd, 21:20.73), Grace Gutman (40th, 21:46), Amelia Greve (42nd, 21:55.47), Kriston Wendel (55th, 22:44.30) and Sophia Braun (64th, 23:43.42).

Russia and Botkins boys’ teams along with Young will compete on Saturday at Fortress Obetz in the state cross country meet.

