Mark Figley: Listen to three Democrats backing Trump

By Mark Figley

Contributing columnist

As the presidential campaign enters the home stretch, Kamala Harris’s “joyful” campaign with its promise of an “ opportunity economy” may have excited some but thankfully not all American voters.

At the top of the list is former Democrat congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, who over time has become increasingly disenchanted with the policies of her one-time party. This feeling was only reinforced when she discovered that she and her husband had become targets of the Transportation Security Administration’s Quiet Skies program.

Federal air marshal whistleblowers recently came forward to expose yet another instance of federal government weaponization under the Biden/Harris regime. In this instance, it was revealed that Gabbard had actually been added to the TSA’s suspected-terrorist watchlist.

What does this mean? It means that every time Gabbard boards a flight, two explosive-detection canine teams, one TSA explosives specialist, one plainclothes TSA supervisor and three federal air marshals will also be present. All because this U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate has been deemed as a “security risk.” Not a joke folks!

But is Gabbard really a terrorist, or does this have more to do with the fact that she has become an independent who is openly hostile to the Democratic Party and the military-industrial complex? She has also raised the ire of Hillary Clinton in the past, been strongly critical of the Harris presidential campaign and has endorsed Donald Trump, serving as the co-chair of his transition team. After enduring a multitude of slings and arrows, she is the true definition of a patriot.

Gabbard knows she is at the center of the Biden administration’s effort to silence and intimidate its political opponents, but she respects the Constitution and her country too much to remain on the sidelines. She knows that to not fight back is to give the government license to engage in similar fascistic behavior against ordinary citizens with the help of private entities like Big Tech. As a former card-carrying member of the Democratic Party, Gabbard also knows that Harris’s calls for “unity” are nothing more than carefully crafted sound bites to win votes.

David Marcus is another former Democrat who believes Trump is the best bet to save America. The co-founder of Facebook’s abandoned cryptocurrency, who once ran the social media’s messenger unit, yearns for a return to “competence, stability and strength” in the White House. He admits that he finally broke free of the Democratic establishment’s obsession with “government power and control.” Over time, his alienation to the Democrats’ agenda of “spinning and manufacturing a parallel agenda” has only grown through instances such as the Hunter Biden laptop and the constant effort to vilify Trump. And Marcus, though criticized for his position, is but one of many other Silicon Valley and Wall Street executives coming around to Trump.

Last, but not least, Chloe Cole is one of the most prominent victims of the sex-change movement which swept the U.S. under Joe Biden. She recently came forward to endorse Trump and to oppose the radical gender-affirming policies of Harris despite being vilified for doing so.

Now 20 years old, Cole understands the ravages of radical sex-change procedures and must deal with the irreversible consequences from decisions she made beginning at the age of 12 when she was told she was transgender.

Cole understands that such dangers continue to be thrust forward by those on the far-left like Harris and Tim Walz, who will only intensify such efforts from the White House. This also explains why she has filed suit against numerous entities that improperly advised her to agree to risky treatment options from the ages of 13 to 16.

Like Gabbard and Marcus, Cole has seen first-hand the dangerous and ruinous results of a Democratic Party which is out of touch and out of control. Its tentacles know no bounds, as it seeks complete power and control over every aspect of our daily lives.

These three individuals, once under the hypnotic state of the Democratic Party, have all come to endorse Trump for president. Despite facing personal and public vilification, they are a testament to the free speech that makes America the beacon it has always been. Ignore their words at your own peril come election day.

Mark Figley is a political activist and guest columnist from Elida.