Midmark visits Versailles High School

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., a leader in designing seamless clinical care experiences that millions of medical, dental, and veterinary visits depend on every day, is pleased to recognize Versailles Exempted Village Schools with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its technology center.

This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for STEM education, providing Versailles students with the tools and opportunities to explore and pursue careers in these critical fields.

In conjunction with the ceremony, Midmark also hosted STEM education leaders from across Ohio at its corporate headquarters to discuss proactive strategies for increasing access to STEM education and career opportunities, emphasizing the importance of collaboration to meet the region’s STEM career needs.

The ceremony was attended by community leaders, school administrators and teachers, members of the State of Ohio STEM committee, and Midmark representatives.

Speakers included Dr. Tom Schwieterman, vice president of clinical affairs and chief medical officer for Midmark, and Chair of the State of Ohio STEM Committee; Jake Broering, president of the Versailles Schools Board of Education; David Harmon, superintendent of Versailles Schools; Adam Miller, industrial tech educator; Marcus Briscoe and Drew Meyer, Versailles STEM students; Mary Ellen Dobransky, associate director at the Ohio Department of Education; and Rob Sackett, chief operations officer for Midmark.

“Midmark is honored to have played a significant role in making this technology center a reality. We extend our congratulations to Versailles High School on this exciting achievement and thank the other generous donors whose contributions have made this initiative possible. This center represents a model for what is possible when a community comes together to invest in its future,” said Schwieterman.

Broering emphasized the importance of STEM education as more than just career preparation—it’s about cultivating a mindset of curiosity and lifelong learning, equipping students with the adaptability and problem-solving skills necessary in a rapidly evolving world.

Dobransky highlighted the importance of advancing STEM education across Ohio, particularly in rural communities. She underscored the need for equitable access to high-quality STEM education, noting that communities such as Darke County, which have strong ties to industries like manufacturing, offer unique opportunities for innovation and problem-solving.

Midmark’s chief operations officer, Rob Sackett, who is also a resident of Versailles, emphasized the importance of such investments for the community.

“Midmark is dedicated to supporting the next generation of innovators, and we believe this center will help students explore and pursue meaningful careers in STEM fields. This is just one of the ways we can contribute to building a stronger future for our community,” said Sackett.

Harmon expressed his gratitude for the support and shared his vision for the center.

“We focus on providing solid, real-world applications for student learning,” said Harmon. “We want to create students who are effective problem solvers, critical thinkers, excellent collaborators and communicators. We believe that when we give students those opportunities, high levels of engagement through meaningful educational opportunities, such as in our STEM programming, naturally result in high levels of achievement. Perhaps most importantly, we believe we are preparing our students for the world they will inherit once they leave our halls and classrooms. That is what ultimately matters.”

The ceremony concluded with a guided tour of the facility, showcasing its advanced equipment and learning spaces designed to engage and educate students.

For more information about Midmark STEM opportunities for high school and college students, visit midmark.com/STEM. To learn more about Versailles Exempted Village schools, visit versailles.k12.oh.us or their Facebook page.