Out of the past: Oct. 26

125 Years

Oct. 26, 1899

The fire department was called out last evening by a telephone message announcing that the second ward school building was thought to be on fire. The fire department made a good run, but nothing about the building was found to be on fire.

I.H. Thedieck is shipping a car load of celebrated flour, made by E.J. Griffis & Co., to his father in Germany.

The members of the fire department have received twelve new hats, two white ones for the chief and assistant chief, and ten red ones for the other members of the department. They wore them at the Nutt fire the other night.

100 Years

Oct. 26, 1924

Harry L. Davis, candidate for governor, says he built nearly 2,000 miles of new roads during his administration. There are 88 counties in Ohio and one 88th part of 2,000 miles is 23 miles, the average per county. Mr. Davis arranged for the building of 5.33 miles of new road in Shelby county. To what county did you give our other 18 miles, Mr. Davis?

A concrete wall is being placed along the west bank of the Loramie reservoir and sportsmen accept the improvement as the first installment in a series of reconstruction work that will finally elevate the lake site to a place of prominence in the general affairs of the people.

75 Years

Oct. 26, 1949

Concessionaires connected with the W.G. Wade shows are reading their stands on the court square for the opening of the second annual Junior Chamber of Commerce fall festival tonight. The Hallowe’en celebration will continue through Saturday night with the Jaycees using their profits from the festival for community improvement projects.

At midnight, the New York Central system will discontinue three of its seven passenger trains to Sidney in line with the ICC order reducing steam-powered passenger train service by 25 percent due to the coal strike. The Baltimore and Ohio system has discontinued two express trains which picked up mail in Sidney, but passenger service is not affected.

50 Years

Oct. 26, 1974

About 125 production workers at Copeland Corp. were laid-off as of today, Robert Cross, vice president of industrial relations, has announced. He said the entire air conditioning industry continues to forecast a gloomy outlook due to an overall decline in residential construction.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies Donald Murphy and Fritz Gies assisted William Salm this morning with two persons injured in a two-vehicle crash. The injured were taken to the hospital by Salm and Wiley Funeral Home ambulance.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I wish to join the list of married women who object to the policy of the Sidney Daily News regarding the arbitrary omission of their given names. If you think using the husband’s name makes for better identification, then such name could be used after the given name and in parenthesis.

25 Years

Oct. 26, 1999

The Sidney-Shelby County Branch of the American Association of University Women will meet Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. dinner at the Holiday Inn. The business meeting follows at 7:30 with Susan Richey of The Mud Puddle talking about starting a business.

WASHINGTON – President Clinton’s signing of the $268 billion defense spending bill averts a major budget blowup with republicans, but will leaves the two sides battling over domestic programs and foreign aid.

