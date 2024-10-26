Volleyball: Fort Loramie wins 17th straight district title

FAIRBORN — The Fort Loramie volleyball team swept Newton 3-0 at Fairborn High School’s newly-opened Skyhawk Arena in a Division VII district final on Saturday.

It’s the program’s 17th consecutive district title, and first in Div. VII; the OHSAA expanded postseason play from four to seven divisions this year.

“Winning is not easy,” Loramie head coach John Rodgers said. “We have to give credit to Newton. They came to play, they went after it, and were aggressive. They played like a team should play in the situation.”

Fort Loramie (20-1) advances to play rival Russia (13-12) in a regional semifinal at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Fairborn. Loramie beat the squad twice 3-0 in Shelby County Athletic League play in regular season.

Loramie took the first set 25-18 in a back-and-forth contest, the second 25-19 in a closer set that seemed easier for the team, and the third 25-11.

A large part of Fort Loramie’s success this season has been senior outside hitter, Avery Brandewie’s experience and abilities.

“She’s the ultimate teammate,” Rodgers said. “She wants everybody to be a champion and she is going to do her part. That’s just who she is. She has learned from some very good people ahead of her how to be a leader. You’re not always born with every characteristic it takes to be a great leader.”

Brandewie entered Saturday’s game with 246 kills and 195 digs averaging 3.8 and 3 a set respectively.

She led the squad with 17 kills and 11 digs on Saturday and had two aces.

“Tournament is the best part of the season,” Brandewie said following the district championship. “It’s a lot of fun to play with these girls in these high-intensity games and it’s only going to get more intense. I think that’s the best part.”

Victoria Mescher had 11 kills and Deanna Rodeheffer had eight. Rodeheffer had nine digs and Katie Luthman had eight. Jenna Barhorst had three aces and 39 assists.

