Volleyball: Anna beats Houston 3-0, wins first district since 2018

VANDALIA – The Anna Rockets defeated the Houston Wildcats 3-0 on Saturday in a Division VI district final matchup between two Shelby County Athletic League rivals at Vandalia-Butler High School.

The Rockets (15-6) took the first set 25-11, the second 25-10 and the third 25-12.

“These girls have great work ethic,” Anna head coach Kelli Zumberger said. “One of their goals was to get over the hump of district finals this year. I think that helped them lock in tonight, and the win meant the world to them.”

With the victory, Anna advances to a regional semifinal against Fort Recovery on Thursday at Northmont High School.

The Wildcats managed to take their one lead in the match in the third set when they led 5-4.

“We’ve never made it this far as a team,” Houston head coach Karissa Allen said.”They’ve never had the chance to compete at district finals, I’m extremely proud of the girls. I’m actually really happy.

“(Junior) Olivia Burks stepped up this year. I think she realized that we’re losing Lexi Hartings which is out big middle and our most vocal individual on the court. Burks stepped up and has gotten a lot more into that leadership role.”

The Rockets lost their last match of the regular season to Fort Loramie but has caught their stride at the right time.

“Any girl that we have on the court, they’re all leaders,” Zumberger said. “Whether they’re showing it physically or communicating it. That’s what’s so awesome about this team this year. I haven’t had a team like this in a really long time, I fell comfortable with anyone stepping up and getting us through any situation.”

Houston finishes 5-20 overall. The Wildcats were the No. 9 seed in the 13-team Dayton Div. VI district and advanced to Saturday’s match by beating No. 5 Franklin-Monroe and No. 4 Tri-Village.

