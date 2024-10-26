Volleyball: Russia wins 8th consecutive district title

FAIRBORN – The Russia Raiders swept the Middletown Christian Eagles 3-0 in a Division VII district final matchup at Skyhawk Arena in Fairborn High School on Saturday.

It’s the program’s eighth consecutive district championship.

With the victory, the Raiders advance to play rival Fort Loramie (20-1) and hope to avoid a three game season sweep at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Skyhawk Arena.

The Raiders (13-12) took the first set 25-16, dominated set two 25-10 and finished set three 25-13.

“We picked a good time to be playing well,” Russia head coach Aaron Watkins said. “I think a lot of people talked about us having a down year. We have a young core and I think it just took them a little time to click, and I’d say we’ve clicked.”

One of the keys of the Raiders young core is sophomore outside hitter Celeste Borchers. In 2023, she had 73 kills and 38 total blocks. This season she leads the team with 229 kills and has become a leader.

“She’s that sophomore that is always looking for something to better herself on,” Watkins said of Borchers. “She is always looking to pick up a teammate and she wants to be that leader. Her play shows that leadership too.”

Borchers has gone from a talented freshman to one of the dominant Russia forces this season.

“Last year we had several good seniors as leaders,” Borchers said. “This year it’s been challenging to step into that role. I didn’t play backer last year, it’s a lot more talking to hitters and being more vocal on the court.

“We all mesh really well together. Even though we’re young. We’ve learned to grow into all of our roles and we play them to the best of our abilities.”

