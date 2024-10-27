Council, education meetings roundup: Oct. 26

Russia Village Council

Russia Village Council met for their regular meeting on Oct. 9.

Sheriff Jim Frye was in attendance and was asked to clarify the rules about golf carts in town. He said that driver’s licenses are required for drivers and license plates are necessary for street driving. He is planning to have deputies watch for unlicensed golf carts.

Jared Goubeaux reported that Weigandt has started work on the park restrooms as well sharing that the Story Walk has been put back up.

Anna Village Council

The Anna Village Council held their regular meeting on Oct. 8.

The council passed an ordinance that would amend certain amounts for assessments for the 2024 sidewalk program.

Mayor Cindy Naseman said that the Dec. 24 council meeting will be moved to Monday, Dec. 23.

Steve Rose and Jay Wentz are in an exploratory phase of possibly moving the Anna Homecoming festival. They are considering the Village Park. They need to do more research and will return with to council with that information once they get it.

Anna Board of Education

Anna Local School Board of Education met for their regular meeting on Oct. 14.

Elementary Principal Denise Johnson spoke on the success of the Visitor’s Lunch Day. Middle School Principal Derrick Purtee spoke more on the internet safety speaker that came in early October, and High School Principal Joel Staudter reviewed future school safety items.

Treasurer Cathy Doseck discussed the preparations for the five year forecast and talked about the increased real estate and how that will help pay off the real estate bond 10 years early.

The board reviewed the levy Anna Local Schools has on the ballot as a reminder that it is a renewal and not an increase in taxes.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

Hardin-Houston Board of Education met for their regular meeting on Oct. 21.

The meeting began with the employment of coaches across the baseball teams and track teams.

The board accepted the resignation of Julie Kies and Sandy Heitkamp at the end of the 2024-2025 school year. They accepted the resignation of custodian Nicki Miller, effective Oct. 25, 2024.

A Dual Credit agreement with Ohio Christian University was approved.

Sidney Board of Education

Sidney City Schools Board of Education met for their regular meeting on Oct. 21.

At the meeting, Sidney High School German teacher Mike Keiser informed attendees about the Friendship Connection Exchange Program.

The Board passed a motion to approve a resolution between the City of Sidney and Seva at Sidney, LLC for a Community Reinvestment Area Agreement.

They also approved a motion for 16 FFA students to attend National Convention in Indianapolis, IN. This will be an overnight trip from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25. The students will pay for their own travel expenses.

Minster Village Council

Minster Village Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Village administrator Don Harrod said Tantalus and Utility Hawk are finishing up the customer portal for the new meter reading system for both electrical and water use in the village. He said they are hoping that they will be able to test run the portal in the next few weeks.

In terms of the meter change out for the system, all the three-phase demand and single-phase demand meters have been changed out. Electrical crews continue to change out residential meters.

Council approved was a second reading of an ordinance to establish a four way stop at the intersection of Second Street and Hanover Street within the Village.

A formal agreement with Loramie Fire District had its second reading authorizing a mutual aid contract will allow the village of Minster to cover the north shore of Lake Loramie at a cost of $23,900 in 2024/2025.

A first reading was approved of an ordinance creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in the Village of Minster and establishing requirements to ensure public health and safety within such an area.

DL Smith has indicated that they will be in Village starting on the Parkview Curb Ramp Project the week of November 4th. They are estimating that they will wrap the project up by the 15th of November, weather permitting.

He said DL Smith has also indicated that they are still waiting on back ordered material for the State Route 66 Pedestrian Crossing to arrive, so that they can start this project. If there continues to be a delay in obtaining materials, ODOT may push the project back until the spring of 2025.