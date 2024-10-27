Photo: Shelby County Board of DD goes high tech

Tim Mehok, right, of Oberlin, tries out a mobility aide prototype for the blind with help from Glidance cofounder Kyle Buzzard, of Vicksburg, Mich. The mobility aide called “Glide” was shown at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities by cofounders of the company Glidance on Thursday. The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities has preordered a Glide machine that will be added to its assistive technology library when it arrives in Sept. of 2025. When the Glide is finished it will be able to map out buildings it has been in and share that information through the internet cloud with other people’s Glides. Besides just helping users avoid objects, the Glide will be able to recognize certain objects, such as hotel desks, and take users to them.

