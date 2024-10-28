Grand jury issues indictments for murder case, other charges

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for murder, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, and failure to register, among other charges, on Thurs. Oct. 24.

Toribio Antonio “Bennie” Galvan-Whitehead, 17, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count murder, an unclassified felony, one count attempted murder, a first degree felony, one count felonious assault, a second degree felony, and one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, for causing the death of an adult male victim by stabbing him with a knife, attempting to cause the death of an adult male victim by stabbing him multiple times with a knife, and hiding the knife to impair its availability as evidence.

Shyann M. Shelby, 19, of Troy, was indicted on one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and two counts obstructing justice, a third degree felony, for hiding a knife to impair its availability as evidence, assisting the suspect in hiding from law enforcement during a murder investigation, and communicating misleading and false statements to law enforcement officers to hinder the discovery, apprehension, prosecution, conviction or punishment of a suspect in a murder investigation.

Jessica D. Fuller, 39, of Sidney, was indicted on one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and one count obstructing justice, a third degree felony, for hiding a knife to impair its availability as evidence and communicating misleading and false statements to law enforcement officers to hinder the discovery, apprehension, prosecution, conviction or punishment of a suspect in a murder investigation.

Christopher L. Gutierrez, 29, of Sidney, was indicted on one count failure to register, a second degree felony, for failure to register his address with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office after a previous conviction of criminal sexual misconduct.

Wayland A. Block, 49, of Sidney, was indicted on one count failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his vehicle, traveling at excessive speeds, running multiple stop signs and stop lights, and crashing into a dumpster causing damage to multiple parked vehicles, cocaine, and baggies.

Barry L. Daniels, Jr., 43, of Sidney, was indicted on one count misuse of credit card, a fifth degree felony, for using a SSI Federal Benefits debit card belong to an elderly person to secure property or services with a total value of $71.44 without the consent of the victim.

Darrell M. Jones, 36, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony, for using force to kick in the front door and trespassing in a residence when residents were present.

Gerald W. McPherson, 71, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on two counts trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony, and one count failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a fourth degree felony, for trespassing in a permanent residence when persons were present, and fleeing from law enforcement.

Charlene N. Smith, 38, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto ground of detention facility, a third degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for conveying cocaine into the Shelby County Jail, methamphetamine, a bindle and straw.

Damien A. Montgomery, 46, of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana in an amount between 200 grams and 1000 grams, and bags.

Christopher E. Elliott, 39, at large, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and bindles.

Katelyn L. Nation, 27, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto grounds of detention facility, a third degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for conveying Fentanyl into the Shelby County Jail, a baggie, straw and tin foil.

Tevyn N. Wilkins, 28, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto grounds of detention facility, a third degree felony, one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and one count felonious assault, a second degree felony, for conveying methamphetamine into the Shelby County Jail, ingesting baggies of methamphetamine to hide and destroy the substance to impair its availability as evidence, and blowing methamphetamine and/or fentanyl at law enforcement officers.

Alexander S. Crusey, 29, of Sidney, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for fentanyl, Xylazine, methamphetamine and a container.

Jasmine A.R. Sprowl, 26, of Sidney, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for fentanyl, Xylazine, methamphetamine and a container.

Aaron S. Hufford, 37, of Saint Marys, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, three counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, Xylaxine after a previous drug abuse offense, Heroin, fentanyl, and a baggie.

Teresa D. Wentz, 61, of Sidney, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, syringes and tin foil.