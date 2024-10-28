Out of the past: Oct. 28

125 Years

Oct. 28, 1899

BOTKINS – John Garber has as good corn on high ground as we ever saw. We asked him how he worked it. He says that he lets the field lay out for three or four years and then would haul all his manure during the fall and winter and spread it and then plow it up for corn.

The second football game this season for the Sidney high school team was played on the grounds east of Sidney yesterday afternoon. Their opponents were the Piqua high school team. Sidney defeated this team a few weeks ago at Piqua by a score of 15 to 5.

100 Years

Oct. 28, 1924

At Avon Lake last night before the largest crowd of the season, Sidney’s Raz Harmony stopped Kid Alexander, of New Castle, Pa., in the seventh. After taking a right and left body punch, Alexander hung out the distress signal and his manager tossed his towel in the ring, Harmony winning by a knockout.

The congregation of St. John’s Lutheran Church honored their new pastor and bride, Rev. and Mrs. Swinehart, at a reception attended by several hundred people. They arrived back from a three-week honeymoon trip last Friday.

75 Years

Oct. 28, 1949

During the past year, 101 herd owners have become active members of the Shelby county breeding service unit, bringing the total to about 400 members, according to agricultural agent W.R. Munger who says that the Central Ohio Breeders Association is continually improving the value of their breeding services. Shelby county breeding technician, Ambrose Klecker, responded to 363 calls for breeding service during September.

The Farm Bureau advisory council No. 4, meeting at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Etzwiler Tuesday, discussed the oleo bill and the importance of voting down the bill. Members of the Hilltop council, meeting at the home of Mr. and Mrs. O.K. Baker on Tuesday, discussed the advantages of home freezers.

International Harvester Heavy Duty Freezer. Freeze! Store! Save! Relax ! W.E. Baumgardner, East Court street, Sidney. – Advertisement

50 Years

Oct. 28, 1974

Seeking her second full term as Shelby County Auditor, Republican Thelma Short is opposed by D. Eugene Kinninger, a real estate salesman for Johnston Realty Co., Sidney.

Paul D. Ferguson, 25, came out a $2,000 winner Sunday in the Ohio lottery drawing in Cleveland. He had been one of 100 finalists who had a chance to win $2 million.

25 Years

Oct. 28, 1999

PHOTO – Officer Matt Kleinhans of Sidney Police Department shows Fort Loramie Elementary School students how his drug dog, Reifer Madness, finds a box filled with marijuana on Wednesday. This was just one of the exercises done at the elementary school by the Sidney Police Department as part of the Red Ribbon Week, which is used to promote drug-free lifestyles in students.

The Shelby County schools had their fourth Academia competition on Monday, and with only one contest left, Sidney is in first place and Botkins is in second place.

