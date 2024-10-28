Shelby County native wins state Bassmaster championship

Four kayak leagues across the state of Ohio put on two qualifying tournaments throughout their season schedule for B.A.S.S. known to many as Bassmaster.

One of the competitors in the events was Russia native Bobby Young.

Each event awards points in each event and at the end of the season the top 24 anglers would compete in the first ever Bass Nation State Championship. Out of the 24 anglers only the top eight would advance to nationals that will be held in Texas on Lake Fork in March of 2025.

It is known as the Bassmaster Classic and is the Super Bowl of kayak fishing. Kayak tournaments are scored by each angler’s five longest fish combined. In the two weeks leading up to this event Young fished in two Tournament of Champion’s events in two different leagues in hopes to win the points title in each.

In both events Young earned enough points to capture both Angler of the Year titles in the Ohio Kayak Fishing and Ohio Kayak Open Series.

The State championship was held on Hoover Resivor on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Columbus, Ohio. The bite was tough for many, but Young was able to secure his five fish early on in the tournament and then started upgrading fish throughout the day. They gave him a total of 85.25 inches which was enough to award Young the state chamionship.

He also won biggest bass of the tournament with a 19.75 inch Largemouth.