United Way’s campaign highlights women’s initiative group

POWER, the Shelby County United Way Women’s Initiative group, has allocated over $211,000 back into the community helping Unite and Uplift children and families in our community.

Established in 2013 with just 23 Charter members, POWER has now grown to over 155 members who are Passionate.Optimistic.Women.Encouraging.Results and continue to address the needs of children and families in our community.

POWER accepted applications this summer for annual grants earmarked for projects that fulfill POWER’s mission to help provide programs and assistance in areas that benefit children and families in Shelby County. A record breaking thirty-five POWER Grants were allocated totaling $40,000 to schools and non-profit organizations’ programs and projects.

· Alpha Community Center – Emergency Food & Hygiene Items

· Botkins Local School- Books for 7-12 grades

· Compassionate Care – Mental Health Programming

· Elizabeth’s New Life Center – Infant & Toddler Safety Program

· Emerson Primary – Learning Game Library for Special Ed Students

· Emerson Primary 2nd Grade- STEM Bins & Supplies

· Fairlawn Local School – Success After School Program

· Historic Sidney Theatre – Summer Theatre Camps

· Ft. Loramie Schools – Mental Health Program Services

· Houston High School – Cameras for Photography Class

· Houston Elementary – Studio Xylophones

· Jackson Center Schools – FCCLA “Service with a Purpose” Program

· Lehman Catholic HS – Movement & Rec Initiative

· Longfellow Primary – Sound Amplification System

· Mercy Mission House – Case Manager Expenses

· MidWest Regional ESC – Sensory Barrel for MD Students

· Morgan’s Place Cemetery – Burial Expenses

· New Choices Domestic Violence Shelter – Linens/Towels

· Northwood Intermediate – Field Trip Student Expenses

· Peter’s Pense Religious Library – Children Programming Materials

· Resilient Heights – Behavioral & Academic Incentive Program

· Russia Local Schools – Raider Unity Initiative

· Rustic Hope – Diapers for Clients

· Samaritan Works – Parenting Classes Curriculum Supplies

· Shelby County Health Dept.- Rear Facing Car Seats

· Shelby County Historical Society – 3rd Grade Tour

· Shelby County Pickleball Assoc. – Supplies for at Risk Youth Clinics

· Sidney Dance Company – Costumes and Supplies

· Sidney High School Art Dept. – Artwork Display Stands for Exhibits

· Sidney High School Library – Non-fiction Graphic Novels

· Whittier Early Childhood Center – Sensory Bins & materials

· Wilma Valentine Childcare – New Laptop Computers

· Wilson Health – HALO Sleep Sacks

· Workforce Partnership – Incentives Career Coach Students

· YMCA – Children & Family Programing Assistance

POWER Associate Amy West stated, “Our kindergarten tutoring program is in full swing. We are placing volunteers into kindergarten classrooms in all 10 classrooms at Longfellow and Emerson. Slots are still available Monday through Thursday 8:45-10 a.m.”

Anyone in the community that is interested in joining the fun, please call the United way office at 937-492-2101 ext. 1003 to volunteer.

POWER members have the opportunity to volunteer, attend events, or simply make a financial contribution. Please visit www.Power4Women.org to find out the impact POWER is having in the community. Anyone interested in joining POWER may contact Amy at the Shelby County United Way office at 937.492.2101, email Amy at [email protected], or go to www.Power4Women.org/JoinUs.

United Way Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers, or to make a one time or reoccurring donation go to www.shelbycountyunitedway.org and click on DONATE. Donors can also text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney, OH 45365.