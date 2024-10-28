Wilson Health plans events

The Wilson Health Auxiliary is hosting a Chicken Dinner Fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Dinners are $10 each and include a ½ BBQ chicken, chips, applesauce and dinner roll.

Tickets must be purchased by Monday, Nov. 4.

If you are interested in tickets, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator at 937-498-5390 or [email protected]

The Wilson Health Gift Shop will host their annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 10.

All Christmas merchandise is 25 percent off.

Hours will be: Sat. Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sun. Nov. 3 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Mon. Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tues. Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wed. Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thurs. Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Fri. Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sat. Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sun. Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Questions, contact the Volunteer Coordinator at 937-498-5390 or [email protected]