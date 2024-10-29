Out of the past: Oct. 29

125 Years

Oct. 29, 1899

Exhibition and sale days of Turkish and Persian rugs by Mr. A. Simoyau, an Armenian, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, at Thedieck’s Department Store.

Henry Wagner and wife, Ed Wagner and wife, and Mrs. Mary Wagner went to Cincinnati last evening to attend the wedding of Miss Ella Wagner and Con Zeck. Charles Zeck and others, of Cincinnati, spent Sunday in Sidney. They came up to attend the Zech-Wagner wedding, but as the affair did not take place here, they returned home early this morning.

100 Years

Oct. 29, 1924

The matter of the abandonment of the canal thru the city was brought up by service director Clem and discussed at this week’s meeting of the Kiwanis Club.

At the meeting of the city council Monday an ordinance was passed establishing a board of recreation to have charge of the new Harmon playground that this to be established in the north end of the city. An ordinance was read for the first time to require the American Telephon and Telegraph Company to place its lines in the alleys of the city instead of along the streets.

A big street dance will be held in connection with the Hallowe’en celebration. A special orchestra from Cleveland has been secured to furnish the music.

75 Years

Oct. 29, 1949

Hundreds of Sidney people lined the downtown streets last evening to view the colorful Junior Chamber of Commerce fall festival parade as the Hallowe’en celebration reached the highest peak of enthusiasm so far in its four-day stand.

Al’s Sandwich Shop is the new name of the restaurant owned by Mr. and Mrs. Albert Leckey. Formerly known as the D and F Sandwich Shop, located on Wapakoneta road, it was purchased by the Leckeys’ the first of October.

Twin, 73-year-old brothers, Clark and Clone Grable, of Quincy, who are “Bud” to each other, have always been together, never married, and either worked or traveled in all but three states of the United States.

50 Years

Oct. 29, 1974

The rights of all Shelby County senior citizens from every socio-economic level were a matter of concern when the Shelby County Council on Aging held its first meeting at Holiday Inn this week. The new council is sponsored by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

Democratic commissioner incumbent Harold Simon said he would have to take a long hard look at spending $267,000 to sustain horse racing at the Shelby County Fair, but he noted that the fair “wouldn’t mean too much” without it. His Republican opponent, Kenneth McElroy, on the other hand, notes that horse racing for two weeks per year is not worth $267,000.

25 Years

Oct. 29, 1999

SUFFIELD, Ohio – Venting fuel and jolting neighbors with its engines’ roar, Goodyear’s oldest blimp crashed in the woods a few miles from its airdock, slightly injuring the two people on board.

Plans have been announced for the Nov. 11 dedication of the new Gold Star Mothers Bridge on County Road 25A at the south edge of Sidney. The dedication will take place immediately after the traditional Veterans Day services on the Shelby County Courtsquare.

