Sidney Police reports: Thursday to Monday

OCTOBER 24

-8:35 a.m.: crash. Brian J. Taborn, 27, of Sidney, was driving east on Park Street when he veered right, striking the parked vehicle of Jason A. Coburn II, of Sidney.

-11:00 a.m.: crash. Danielle L. Krusemark, 29, of Sidney, was traveling south on North Vandemark Road when she ran off the road to the right and struck a light pole.

-4:12 p.m.: crash. Jason M. Dotson, 37, of Sidney, was stopped waiting for another vehicle while traveling east on state Route 29 at South Miami Avenue. Wyatt B. Cauley, 17, of Urbana, failed to stop in time and struck Dotson in the rear causing minor damage.

OCTOBER 25

-3:00 p.m.: warrant. Dominick I. Durr, 22 of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

OCTOBER 26

-1:52 a.m.: crash. Deborah J. Duke, of Sidney, was parked on Campbell Road. Trevor W. Williamson, 31, of Piqua, was traveling east on Campbell Road and sideswiped Duke’s vehicle. Williamson then crashed into a support wire, telephone pole, electrical box and then a rock wall. He fled the scene on foot after the crash.

-5:38 a.m.: crime in progress. Trevor W. Williamson, 31, of Sidney, was arrested for violating a protection order.

-2:00 p.m.: warrant. Jasmine A. R. Sprowl, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:00 p.m.: warrant. Alexander S. Crusey, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:24 p.m.: warrant. Adam L. Roderick, 35, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:28 p.m.: crash. Dennis J. Berning, 68, of New Breman, was traveling north in the far right lane of South Main Avenue. Brad K. Rodeheffer, 46, of Sidney, was traveling on South Main Avenue in the left lane. Berning turned west onto West Poplar Street, in front of Rodeheffer, and caused Rodeheffer to strike Berning.

OCTOBER 27

-1:24 a.m.: crime in progress. Matthew D. A. Shoe, 41, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-4:40 a.m.: court summons/citation. Shannon J. Flemming, 39, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-1:10 p.m.: crime in progress. Bridget A. O’Brien, 33, was arrested for criminal trespass.

OCTOBER 28

-10:12 a.m.: warrant. Matthew A. Becerra, 45, of Sidney, was arrested for failure to appear and was issued a warrant.

-11:00 a.m.: order of protection. Jason H. King, 43, of Sidney, was arrested for violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-3:15 p.m.: complaint. Leah R. Kelzenberg, 24, of Sidney, was arrested for endangering children.

-4:06 p.m.: crash. Christopher J. Cota, 54, of Sidney, was traveling west on Michigan Street when he stopped at a red light. He then proceeded forward west and struck Joel Perez-Gonzalez, 34, of Sidney, who was stationary and waiting for the light to turn green.

-10:17 p.m.: crime in progress. Katelyn A. Reilly, 22, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

