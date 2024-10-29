Tri-County Board honors Recovery & Wellness CEO Wion with Advocacy Award

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services at its Annual Meeting on Oct. 24 honored Cynthia Wion, Executive Director of Recovery & Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio, with its Geraldine B. Nelson Advocacy Award.

In presenting the award, Tri-County Board Executive Director Terri Becker said: “If we had to pick just one word to describe the 2024 Geraldine B. Nelson recipient, that word would be ‘compassionate.’ As a counselor and a business leader, our 2024 recipient has developed a culture of caring, asking first ‘What is in the best interest of the client,’ while understanding that seeing to the needs of employees is crucial to meeting the needs of clients.”

Becker said, “Our recipient has been a part of the Tri-County behavioral health system for more than 30 years, and has led one of the largest behavioral health agencies in the Tri-County Board system for more than a decade.” Recovery & Wellness provides mental health, addiction and recovery services in Greenville, Tipp City, Sidney and Eaton. RWC employs approximately 125 counselors, therapists and other support staff.

Becker highlighted the number of changes and challenges just within the past year that Wion met with positivity.

“When we had an opportunity to create a facility for hospital diversion and step-down clients – our recipient said ‘Yes, we can do that.’ When a local judge wanted court-based comprehensive assessments, our recipient said ‘Yes, we can do that,’” Becker said. “When a sudden decision by another provider agency to close their operations threatened a gap in services, our recipient said ‘Yes, we can fill that gap.’ And through all of those challenges, the Executive Director of Recovery & Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio has maintained her compassionate focus on the best interests of her clients, and the well-being of her staff.”

In accepting the award, Wion said she was “incredibly humbled,” and credited her staff for their positive and compassionate approach to the needs of clients.

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services has presented the Geraldine B. Nelson Advocacy Award since 2000.

Gerry Nelson served as the Community Relations Director at the Tri-County Board for 25 years, retiring in 1995 and passing away in 1996. She touched many lives with her inspiring poetry and passionate advocacy for those suffering from mental illness and addiction. Her advocacy was recognized both locally and nationally.

In memory and in honor of Gerry, the Tri-County Board presents this award to individuals or groups who demonstrate exceptional advocacy in the realm of mental health and addiction issues.