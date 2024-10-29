Tri-County Board selects mixed-media work for Directors’ Award

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services at its Annual Meeting and Artists’ Reception Oct. 24 selected a mixed-media work by Sidney artist Jo’Elle Boroff for the Directors’ Award for the art that best represents recovery.

Boroff described her work, “Mirror,” which is a painting overlaid with snips from publications with words and phrases, saying: “This painting portrays the inner demons of the mind that once haunted me. Words that shattered me, convincing me I was a monster, causing me to lose myself. However, within this artwork, you witness a journey towards reconciling with these demons and embracing words of strength. It’s about summoning the bravery to confront the reflection within.”

In accepting the award, Boroff said the painting was one of several she had completed years ago and had left undisplayed in her basement, until encouraged by friends to show them publicly.

She contributed three works to the 2024 Art of Recovery exhibit, each of which explores her heritage and struggles with identity.

The Directors’ Award is selected by the Directors of the Tri-County Board from the Art of Recovery entries, and is selected as the work best exemplifying recovery.

It will be featured in the promotional materials for Art of Recovery 2025.

More information about Art of Recovery, including images from the 2024 exhibit and previous years’ galleries, can be found at www.tcbmds.org/art.